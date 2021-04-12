There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 970 2 5 3 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 817.5 3 8 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5 4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 743 4 6 10 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 743 6 2 4 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 700.5 7 17 8 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700 8 3 7 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 693 9 7 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 620.5 10 9 11 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576 11 24 14 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 12 NR T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 552 13 10 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 534.5 14 15 Leon Edwards Welterweight 523.5 15 19 3W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 506 16 16 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 476 17 13 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 473.5 18 12 Colby Covington Welterweight 455 19 20 Brian Ortega Featherweight 418 20 26 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396 21 21 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 389 22 31 Derek Brunson Middleweight 377 23 25 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 375 24 14 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 372 25 28 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 371.5 26 18 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 366 27 29 Josh Emmett Featherweight 364 28 43 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 357 29 21 12 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5 30 35 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 353 31 23 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 350 32 34 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 337 33 37 Vicente Luque Welterweight 328 34 36 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 321.5 35 33 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 313.5 36 38 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 300 37 45 Li Jingliang Welterweight 299.5 38 32 5W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 298 39 27 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 296 40 50 Song Yadong Featherweight 289 41 48 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 280 42 53 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 279 42 11 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 279 44 41 15 Conor McGregor Lightweight 273 44 51 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 273 46 56 Uriah Hall Middleweight 271 47 47 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 270.5 48 61 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 263 49 39 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 246 50 57 Rob Font Bantamweight 243.5 51 155 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 52 70 Sean Strickland Middleweight 241 53 67 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 240 54 49 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 235.5 55 60 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5 56 96 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 56 39 Dan Hooker Lightweight 230 58 66 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 226 59 76 James Krause Welterweight 224.5 60 59 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 221 61 62 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217 62 256 Sean Brady Welterweight 215 63 52 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213 64 121 Dan Ige Featherweight 212.5 65 68 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 211 66 46 Darren Till Middleweight 210 67 65 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 208 68 54 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 207.5 69 58 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 206.5 70 81 Claudio Silva Welterweight 205 70 44 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 205 72 91 Warlley Alves Welterweight 202.5 73 64 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 200.5 74 123 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 74 82 Chris Weidman Middleweight 200 76 73 Neil Magny Welterweight 197.5 77 NR Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 196 78 75 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 193.5 79 78 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192 80 70 Drew Dober Lightweight 190.5 81 249 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 81 87 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 190 81 83 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 190 84 98 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 187 85 110 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 184 86 73 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 183 87 72 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 181 88 132 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 180 89 85 Song Yadong Bantamweight 179 90 68 Paul Felder Lightweight 178.5 91 NR Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 177.5 92 94 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 177 92 118 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 177 94 155 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 176.5 95 77 Brad Tavares Middleweight 176 96 93 Geoff Neal Welterweight 175.5 97 85 Ricky Simon Featherweight 174.5 98 101 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 171 99 54 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 170 100 123 Khaos Williams Welterweight 168 100 102 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 168 102 264 Max Griffin Welterweight 167 103 112 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163 103 111 Shane Burgos Featherweight 163 105 130 Trevin Giles Middleweight 160.5 106 63 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 160 107 78 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 108 134 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 157 109 191 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5 110 104 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 111 115 Randy Brown Welterweight 152 112 115 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 151 112 92 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151 114 120 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 150 115 98 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5 116 142 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 149 117 118 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 148.5 118 96 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 148 118 144 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148 120 127 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 147 120 142 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 147 122 279 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 146 123 95 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 140.5 124 127 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 140 125 126 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 126 90 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 138 127 112 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 137 128 108 Edson Barboza Featherweight 135 128 152 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 135 128 154 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135 131 131 Walt Harris Heavyweight 134.5 132 102 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 134 132 134 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 134 132 159 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 134 135 NR Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 133.5 136 308 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 133 137 138 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 131 138 127 Matt Brown Welterweight 130 138 164 Michael Chandler Lightweight 130 138 112 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 130 141 122 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 129.5 142 147 Brendan Allen Middleweight 129 143 80 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 128 144 117 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5 145 153 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 123.5 146 107 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 123 147 175 Dwight Grant Welterweight 121 147 140 Matt Schnell Flyweight 121 149 177 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 149 137 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 120 151 144 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119 152 104 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 153 166 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116 153 185 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 116 155 186 Alexander Romanov Heavyweight 115 155 186 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 115 157 155 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 158 177 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114 159 170 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 113 160 160 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 112.5 161 193 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 112 161 138 Brian Kelleher Featherweight 112 161 193 Herbert Burns Lightweight 112 161 123 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 112 161 193 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 112 166 163 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110 166 177 Jalin Turner Lightweight 110 166 294 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110 166 198 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 110 170 136 Renato Moicano Lightweight 109.5 171 200 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 109 172 150 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 108.5 173 165 13W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 108 173 202 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 108 173 202 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 108 176 184 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 106.5 177 166 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106 177 388 Davey Grant Bantamweight 106 177 89 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106 180 186 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 105 180 140 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 105 182 104 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 182 155 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104 184 206 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 103 184 213 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103 186 166 Alan Jouban Welterweight 102 186 217 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 102 188 160 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 101 188 213 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 101 190 177 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 100.5 191 491 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100 192 149 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 99 193 227 Brandon Royval Flyweight 98 193 324 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 98 193 227 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 98 196 232 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 96 196 369 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 96 196 232 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 96 199 151 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5 199 182 Zak Cummings Middleweight 95.5 201 177 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 95 201 186 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 203 172 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 94 203 169 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 94 203 238 Julian Erosa Featherweight 94 203 227 Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94 203 198 Lyman Good Welterweight 94 208 243 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 92 208 132 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 92 208 208 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 92 211 197 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 91 211 213 Karl Roberson Middleweight 91 211 241 Sabina Mazo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 91 214 294 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 90 215 172 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 89.5 216 249 Andre Muniz Middleweight 89 216 222 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 89 218 222 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 219 232 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88 220 160 Andre Fili Featherweight 87 220 254 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87 220 308 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 87 223 333 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 85 223 257 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85 225 182 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 84 226 147 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5 226 247 11W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 82.5 228 224 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 82 228 232 Cub Swanson Featherweight 82 228 200 Darren Stewart Middleweight 82 228 238 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 82 228 232 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 82 228 248 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 82 234 264 Damon Jackson Bantamweight 81 234 172 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 81 234 230 Michel Pereira Welterweight 81 237 269 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 80 237 224 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 80 237 209 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 240 257 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79 240 264 Thiago Moises Lightweight 79 242 186 14W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 78 242 298 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78 244 271 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 77 245 175 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5 245 396 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5 245 191 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 248 232 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 76 249 202 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5 249 193 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 75.5 251 146 Darren Elkins Featherweight 75 252 262 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74 252 279 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74 252 202 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 74 255 217 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 73 255 209 Luis Pena Lightweight 73 257 284 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72 257 284 Mike Grundy Featherweight 72 257 284 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72 260 273 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 71 261 275 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70 261 288 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 70 261 251 Eryk Anders Middleweight 70 261 213 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 70 261 269 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70 266 282 Bobby Green Lightweight 69 266 287 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 69 268 206 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 68.5 269 468 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 68 269 243 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 68 269 241 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 68 269 217 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68 269 279 Rick Glenn Lightweight 68 274 264 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 67 274 251 Tim Means Welterweight 67 276 NR Chase Sherman Heavyweight 66.5 276 369 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 66.5 278 296 Miles Johns Bantamweight 66 278 296 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 280 298 Phil Hawes Middleweight 65 280 217 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 65 282 211 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 64.5 283 292 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 64 284 273 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 63 284 263 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 63 286 302 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 62 286 211 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 62 286 264 John Makdessi Lightweight 62 286 NR Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 290 217 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5 291 278 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 61 292 257 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 60.5 293 491 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60 293 305 Jonathan Pearce Lightweight 60 293 305 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 60 293 NR Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 60 293 491 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 60 298 257 15W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 299 NR Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 59 299 230 Mickey Gall Welterweight 59 301 238 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 58 302 243 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 57 303 251 Alex Morono Welterweight 56 303 275 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56 303 301 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 56 303 310 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 56 307 288 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 55.5 308 311 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 308 316 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55 308 304 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 55 308 316 Darrick Minner Featherweight 55 308 316 Don Madge Lightweight 55 308 316 Juan Espino Heavyweight 55 314 324 Brad Riddell Lightweight 54 314 333 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 314 324 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 54 314 324 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54 314 324 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54 319 329 Frank Camacho Lightweight 50.5 320 302 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50 320 331 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 50 320 305 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 50 320 491 Bruno Silva Flyweight 50 320 333 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 50 320 275 Lando Vannata Lightweight 50 320 333 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 50 320 333 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50 328 288 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 329 298 Charles Rosa Featherweight 49 329 257 Clay Guida Lightweight 49 329 316 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 49 329 444 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 49 329 341 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 49 329 341 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 49 335 292 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 48 335 346 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48 337 361 Omar Morales Featherweight 47 338 332 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 338 282 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 46.5 340 350 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 46 340 333 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 46 342 354 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 45 342 348 Danny Henry Featherweight 45 342 468 Jack Shore Bantamweight 45 342 354 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 45 342 354 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 45 342 348 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 45 342 354 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 45 342 333 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 45 350 243 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 44.5 351 361 Matt Frevola Lightweight 44 352 288 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 43.5 352 316 Jared Gordon Featherweight 43.5 352 311 12W Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5 355 311 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 43 356 366 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 42 356 341 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42 358 316 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 41 359 369 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 40 359 354 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 40 359 354 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 40 362 314 Alan Patrick Lightweight 38 362 350 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 38 362 350 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 38 362 333 Julio Arce Bantamweight 38 362 378 Randy Costa Bantamweight 38 367 314 Tim Elliott Flyweight 37.5 368 379 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37 369 329 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 36.5 370 380 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 36 370 380 David Zawada Welterweight 36 370 437 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 370 380 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 374 368 Christos Giagos Lightweight 35 375 366 Jake Collier Heavyweight 34 376 369 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 33 376 369 Maryna Moroz Women’s Flyweight 33 376 341 Shane Young Featherweight 33 379 341 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 30 380 388 Carlos Condit Welterweight 29 380 364 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29 382 254 Sam Alvey Middleweight 28.5 383 391 Chase Hooper Featherweight 28 383 361 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 28 383 391 Mike Davis Lightweight 28 383 391 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 28 387 397 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 26 387 397 Mike Trizano Featherweight 26 387 388 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 26 390 364 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5 390 369 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 25.5 392 384 Charles Byrd Middleweight 25 392 346 Michael Johnson Lightweight 25 392 369 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 25 395 397 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 24 396 377 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5 397 403 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22 398 385 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5 399 407 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 20 399 407 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 399 407 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 20 399 407 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 20 399 491 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 399 407 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 399 407 Lara Procopio Women’s Flyweight 20 399 407 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 20 399 407 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 20 399 407 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 399 384 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20 399 NR Uros Medic Lightweight 20 411 418 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 19 411 418 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 19 411 418 David Dvorak Flyweight 19 411 386 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19 411 433 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 411 418 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 19 411 418 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 19 418 423 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 18 418 407 Jason Witt Welterweight 18 418 423 Jordan Wright Middleweight 18 418 423 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 18 418 423 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 18 418 302 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18 418 423 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18 418 423 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 418 423 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 18 418 407 William Knight Light Heavyweight 18 428 369 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 428 433 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 17 428 405 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 17 428 405 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 17 432 387 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 16.5 433 404 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 15.5 434 433 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 435 438 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 13 435 438 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 13 435 423 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 13 435 438 Nad Narimani Featherweight 13 438 423 Court McGee Welterweight 12 440 525 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 440 444 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 10 440 444 Austin Lingo Featherweight 10 440 444 Bill Algeo Featherweight 10 440 444 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10 440 444 Fares Ziam Lightweight 10 440 444 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 10 440 444 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 440 444 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10 440 444 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 10 440 444 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 10 440 491 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 10 440 444 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 10 440 444 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 10 440 NR Luis Saldana Featherweight 10 440 442 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 440 444 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 10 440 NR Mike Jackson Welterweight 10 440 444 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10 440 468 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 10 440 444 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 440 444 Ode Osbourne Featherweight 10 440 444 Parker Porter Heavyweight 10 440 433 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 10 440 NR Shamil Gamzatov Middleweight 10 440 444 Tafon Nchukwi Middleweight 10 440 444 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10 440 444 Timur Valiev Featherweight 10 440 444 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 10 440 444 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10 440 444 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 471 NR Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 471 468 Alex da Silva Lightweight 9 471 468 Anthony Birchak Bantamweight 9 471 468 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 471 468 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 9 471 NR Felipe Colares Bantamweight 9 471 397 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 9 471 468 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9 471 468 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 471 468 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 9 471 468 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 9 471 468 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9 471 483 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 9 471 468 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 9 471 468 Sean Woodson Featherweight 9 471 468 Wellington Turman Middleweight 9 487 483 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 8 487 483 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 8 487 226 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8 490 443 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 491 488 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 5 491 488 Justin Jaynes Lightweight 5 491 488 Vince Morales Featherweight 5 494 491 Aalon Cruz Lightweight 0 494 491 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 494 491 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 494 491 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 494 491 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 0 494 491 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0 494 491 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 494 491 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0 494 NR Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 494 491 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 494 NR Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 494 NR Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 0 494 491 Cody Durden Flyweight 0 494 491 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 494 491 Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 494 491 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 494 NR Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 494 491 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0 494 NR Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 494 491 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 494 NR Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 494 NR Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 0 494 491 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 0 494 491 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 494 491 Jamey Simmons Bantamweight 0 494 491 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0 494 491 Jared Gooden Welterweight 0 494 491 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 0 494 491 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0 494 391 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 494 491 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 0 494 491 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 0 494 491 Jordan Williams Middleweight 0 494 491 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 0 494 491 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 0 494 491 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 494 NR JP Buys Flyweight 0 494 491 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 494 491 KB Bhullar Middleweight 0 494 491 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 494 491 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 494 491 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0 494 491 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 494 491 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0 494 491 Manel Kape Flyweight 0 494 NR Marcelo Rojo Featherweight 0 494 491 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 494 491 Martin Day Featherweight 0 494 491 Mason Jones Lightweight 0 494 NR Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 494 491 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 494 491 Philip Rowe Welterweight 0 494 491 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 494 NR Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0 494 491 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0 494 491 Ray Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 494 NR Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 494 491 Roque Martinez Heavyweight 0 494 491 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 494 491 Sarah Alpar Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 494 491 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 0 494 491 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 494 491 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 494 491 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 494 491 T.J. Laramie Bantamweight 0 494 491 Victor Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 494 491 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0 494 NR Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 494 491 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0 494 491 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

