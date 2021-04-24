Ed Herman and Derek Brunson in their middleweight bout during UFC 183 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 700.5
2 3 6 Derek Brunson 377
3 4 4 Marvin Vettori 357
4 2 2 Robert Whittaker 330
5 6 5 Jared Cannonier 279
6 9 10 Uriah Hall 271
7 12 16 Sean Strickland 241
8 10 3 Paulo Costa 232.5
9 5 7 Darren Till 210
10 7 8 Jack Hermansson 207.5
11 14 12 Chris Weidman 200
12 15 14 Omari Akhmedov 190
13 16 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 187
14 13 15 Brad Tavares 176
15 19 Trevin Giles 160.5
16 11 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 160
17 18 Ian Heinisch 137
18 20 Brendan Allen 129
19 7 9 Kelvin Gastelum 122
20 21 Anthony Hernandez 120
21 23 Makhmud Muradov 115
22 28 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5
23 17 13 Kevin Holland 104
24 28 Joaquin Buckley 102
25 NR Abdul Razak Alhassan 100
26 31 Punahele Soriano 96
27 22 Zak Cummings 95.5
28 23 Tom Breese 95
29 26 Karl Roberson 91
30 32 Andre Muniz 89
31 30 Alessio Di Chirico 82
31 25 Darren Stewart 82
33 33 Eryk Anders 70
33 26 Krzysztof Jotko 70
35 36 Rodolfo Vieira 66
36 37 Phil Hawes 65
37 35 Andrew Sanchez 61
38 58 Marc-Andre Barriault 60
39 39 Julian Marquez 54
40 41 Dalcha Lungiambula 42
41 34 Sam Alvey 28.5
42 43 Roman Dolidze 26
43 40 Jack Marshman 25.5
44 42 Charles Byrd 25
45 44 Dricus du Plessis 20
45 58 Jacob Malkoun 20
47 45 Jun Yong Park 19
48 46 Jordan Wright 18
49 47 Deron Winn 15
50 49 Kyle Daukaus 10
50 48 Maki Pitolo 10
50 49 Shamil Gamzatov 10
50 49 Tafon Nchukwi 10
54 49 Abu Azaitar 9
54 53 Dusko Todorovic 9
54 53 Nassourdine Imavov 9
54 53 Wellington Turman 9
58 57 Bartosz Fabinski 5
59 58 Andreas Michailidis 0
59 58 Antonio Arroyo 0
59 58 Antonio Braga Neto 0
59 58 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
59 58 Jamie Pickett 0
59 58 Jordan Williams 0
59 58 KB Bhullar 0

 

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings


