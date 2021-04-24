There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 700.5 2 3 6 Derek Brunson 377 3 4 4 Marvin Vettori 357 4 2 2 Robert Whittaker 330 5 6 5 Jared Cannonier 279 6 9 10 Uriah Hall 271 7 12 16 Sean Strickland 241 8 10 3 Paulo Costa 232.5 9 5 7 Darren Till 210 10 7 8 Jack Hermansson 207.5 11 14 12 Chris Weidman 200 12 15 14 Omari Akhmedov 190 13 16 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 187 14 13 15 Brad Tavares 176 15 19 Trevin Giles 160.5 16 11 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 160 17 18 Ian Heinisch 137 18 20 Brendan Allen 129 19 7 9 Kelvin Gastelum 122 20 21 Anthony Hernandez 120 21 23 Makhmud Muradov 115 22 28 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5 23 17 13 Kevin Holland 104 24 28 Joaquin Buckley 102 25 NR Abdul Razak Alhassan 100 26 31 Punahele Soriano 96 27 22 Zak Cummings 95.5 28 23 Tom Breese 95 29 26 Karl Roberson 91 30 32 Andre Muniz 89 31 30 Alessio Di Chirico 82 31 25 Darren Stewart 82 33 33 Eryk Anders 70 33 26 Krzysztof Jotko 70 35 36 Rodolfo Vieira 66 36 37 Phil Hawes 65 37 35 Andrew Sanchez 61 38 58 Marc-Andre Barriault 60 39 39 Julian Marquez 54 40 41 Dalcha Lungiambula 42 41 34 Sam Alvey 28.5 42 43 Roman Dolidze 26 43 40 Jack Marshman 25.5 44 42 Charles Byrd 25 45 44 Dricus du Plessis 20 45 58 Jacob Malkoun 20 47 45 Jun Yong Park 19 48 46 Jordan Wright 18 49 47 Deron Winn 15 50 49 Kyle Daukaus 10 50 48 Maki Pitolo 10 50 49 Shamil Gamzatov 10 50 49 Tafon Nchukwi 10 54 49 Abu Azaitar 9 54 53 Dusko Todorovic 9 54 53 Nassourdine Imavov 9 54 53 Wellington Turman 9 58 57 Bartosz Fabinski 5 59 58 Andreas Michailidis 0 59 58 Antonio Arroyo 0 59 58 Antonio Braga Neto 0 59 58 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 59 58 Jamie Pickett 0 59 58 Jordan Williams 0 59 58 KB Bhullar 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 23/21