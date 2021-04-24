There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|700.5
|2
|3
|6
|Derek Brunson
|377
|3
|4
|4
|Marvin Vettori
|357
|4
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|330
|5
|6
|5
|Jared Cannonier
|279
|6
|9
|10
|Uriah Hall
|271
|7
|12
|16
|Sean Strickland
|241
|8
|10
|3
|Paulo Costa
|232.5
|9
|5
|7
|Darren Till
|210
|10
|7
|8
|Jack Hermansson
|207.5
|11
|14
|12
|Chris Weidman
|200
|12
|15
|14
|Omari Akhmedov
|190
|13
|16
|11
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|187
|14
|13
|15
|Brad Tavares
|176
|15
|19
|Trevin Giles
|160.5
|16
|11
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|160
|17
|18
|Ian Heinisch
|137
|18
|20
|Brendan Allen
|129
|19
|7
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum
|122
|20
|21
|Anthony Hernandez
|120
|21
|23
|Makhmud Muradov
|115
|22
|28
|Gerald Meerschaert
|105.5
|23
|17
|13
|Kevin Holland
|104
|24
|28
|Joaquin Buckley
|102
|25
|NR
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|100
|26
|31
|Punahele Soriano
|96
|27
|22
|Zak Cummings
|95.5
|28
|23
|Tom Breese
|95
|29
|26
|Karl Roberson
|91
|30
|32
|Andre Muniz
|89
|31
|30
|Alessio Di Chirico
|82
|31
|25
|Darren Stewart
|82
|33
|33
|Eryk Anders
|70
|33
|26
|Krzysztof Jotko
|70
|35
|36
|Rodolfo Vieira
|66
|36
|37
|Phil Hawes
|65
|37
|35
|Andrew Sanchez
|61
|38
|58
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|60
|39
|39
|Julian Marquez
|54
|40
|41
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|42
|41
|34
|Sam Alvey
|28.5
|42
|43
|Roman Dolidze
|26
|43
|40
|Jack Marshman
|25.5
|44
|42
|Charles Byrd
|25
|45
|44
|Dricus du Plessis
|20
|45
|58
|Jacob Malkoun
|20
|47
|45
|Jun Yong Park
|19
|48
|46
|Jordan Wright
|18
|49
|47
|Deron Winn
|15
|50
|49
|Kyle Daukaus
|10
|50
|48
|Maki Pitolo
|10
|50
|49
|Shamil Gamzatov
|10
|50
|49
|Tafon Nchukwi
|10
|54
|49
|Abu Azaitar
|9
|54
|53
|Dusko Todorovic
|9
|54
|53
|Nassourdine Imavov
|9
|54
|53
|Wellington Turman
|9
|58
|57
|Bartosz Fabinski
|5
|59
|58
|Andreas Michailidis
|0
|59
|58
|Antonio Arroyo
|0
|59
|58
|Antonio Braga Neto
|0
|59
|58
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|59
|58
|Jamie Pickett
|0
|59
|58
|Jordan Williams
|0
|59
|58
|KB Bhullar
|0
Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings
