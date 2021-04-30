There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Justin Gaethje 576 2 2 3 Charles Oliveira 534.5 3 3 1 Dustin Poirier 473.5 4 6 9 Beneil Dariush 371.5 5 5 11 Islam Makhachev 353 6 4 5 Tony Ferguson 350 7 8 6 Conor McGregor 273 8 22 Grant Dawson 242 9 7 8 Dan Hooker 230 10 10 12 Diego Ferreira 221 11 9 7 Rafael dos Anjos 213 12 14 14 Gregor Gillespie 196 13 15 Drew Dober 190.5 14 12 10 Paul Felder 178.5 15 13 Alexander Hernandez 159 16 18 Vinc Pichel 150 17 16 Scott Holtzman 138 18 24 Rafael Fiziev 134 19 26 4 Michael Chandler 130 20 17 Jim Miller 124.5 21 20 Leonardo Santos 119 22 25 Damir Hadzovic 112.5 23 29 Arman Tsarukyan 112 23 29 Herbert Burns 112 25 28 Jalin Turner 110 25 48 Joe Solecki 110 27 19 Renato Moicano 109.5 28 31 Chris Gruetzemacher 108 29 22 Khama Worthy 104 30 69 Mateusz Gamrot 100 31 21 Yancy Medeiros 99 32 34 Ottman Azaitar 98 33 35 Devonte Smith 88 34 37 Joel Alvarez 87 35 NR Joaquim Silva 83 36 40 Thiago Moises 79 37 NR Mike Grundy 72 38 42 Roosevelt Roberts 71 39 45 Bobby Green 69 40 32 Luis Pena 68 40 36 Nasrat Haqparast 68 40 44 Rick Glenn 68 43 33 Jeremy Stephens 62 43 40 John Makdessi 62 45 69 Jamie Mullarkey 60 46 46 Marc Diakiese 55.5 47 51 Don Madge 55 48 54 Austin Hubbard 54 48 52 Brad Riddell 54 50 53 Frank Camacho 50.5 51 55 Jordan Leavitt 50 51 43 Lando Vannata 50 53 38 Clay Guida 49 54 47 Kevin Aguilar 48 55 NR Claudio Puelles 46 56 57 Matt Frevola 44 57 59 Alexander Yakovlev 40 58 50 Alan Patrick 38 59 58 Christos Giagos 35 60 60 Mike Davis 28 61 NR Damir Ismagulov 27 62 56 Michael Johnson 25 63 61 Luigi Vendramini 20 63 61 Uros Medic 20 65 63 Fares Ziam 10 65 63 Guram Kutateladze 10 65 69 Rodrigo Vargas 10 68 65 Alex da Silva 9 69 67 Jessin Ayari 5 69 67 Justin Jaynes 5 71 69 Aalon Cruz 0 71 69 Alexander Munoz 0 71 NR Dakota Bush 0 71 NR Ignacio Bahamondes 0 71 69 Jai Herbert 0 71 69 Mason Jones 0 71 69 Rafa Garcia 0 71 NR Rong Zhu 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 30/21