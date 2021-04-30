There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Justin Gaethje
|576
|2
|2
|3
|Charles Oliveira
|534.5
|3
|3
|1
|Dustin Poirier
|473.5
|4
|6
|9
|Beneil Dariush
|371.5
|5
|5
|11
|Islam Makhachev
|353
|6
|4
|5
|Tony Ferguson
|350
|7
|8
|6
|Conor McGregor
|273
|8
|22
|Grant Dawson
|242
|9
|7
|8
|Dan Hooker
|230
|10
|10
|12
|Diego Ferreira
|221
|11
|9
|7
|Rafael dos Anjos
|213
|12
|14
|14
|Gregor Gillespie
|196
|13
|15
|Drew Dober
|190.5
|14
|12
|10
|Paul Felder
|178.5
|15
|13
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|16
|18
|Vinc Pichel
|150
|17
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|138
|18
|24
|Rafael Fiziev
|134
|19
|26
|4
|Michael Chandler
|130
|20
|17
|Jim Miller
|124.5
|21
|20
|Leonardo Santos
|119
|22
|25
|Damir Hadzovic
|112.5
|23
|29
|Arman Tsarukyan
|112
|23
|29
|Herbert Burns
|112
|25
|28
|Jalin Turner
|110
|25
|48
|Joe Solecki
|110
|27
|19
|Renato Moicano
|109.5
|28
|31
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|108
|29
|22
|Khama Worthy
|104
|30
|69
|Mateusz Gamrot
|100
|31
|21
|Yancy Medeiros
|99
|32
|34
|Ottman Azaitar
|98
|33
|35
|Devonte Smith
|88
|34
|37
|Joel Alvarez
|87
|35
|NR
|Joaquim Silva
|83
|36
|40
|Thiago Moises
|79
|37
|NR
|Mike Grundy
|72
|38
|42
|Roosevelt Roberts
|71
|39
|45
|Bobby Green
|69
|40
|32
|Luis Pena
|68
|40
|36
|Nasrat Haqparast
|68
|40
|44
|Rick Glenn
|68
|43
|33
|Jeremy Stephens
|62
|43
|40
|John Makdessi
|62
|45
|69
|Jamie Mullarkey
|60
|46
|46
|Marc Diakiese
|55.5
|47
|51
|Don Madge
|55
|48
|54
|Austin Hubbard
|54
|48
|52
|Brad Riddell
|54
|50
|53
|Frank Camacho
|50.5
|51
|55
|Jordan Leavitt
|50
|51
|43
|Lando Vannata
|50
|53
|38
|Clay Guida
|49
|54
|47
|Kevin Aguilar
|48
|55
|NR
|Claudio Puelles
|46
|56
|57
|Matt Frevola
|44
|57
|59
|Alexander Yakovlev
|40
|58
|50
|Alan Patrick
|38
|59
|58
|Christos Giagos
|35
|60
|60
|Mike Davis
|28
|61
|NR
|Damir Ismagulov
|27
|62
|56
|Michael Johnson
|25
|63
|61
|Luigi Vendramini
|20
|63
|61
|Uros Medic
|20
|65
|63
|Fares Ziam
|10
|65
|63
|Guram Kutateladze
|10
|65
|69
|Rodrigo Vargas
|10
|68
|65
|Alex da Silva
|9
|69
|67
|Jessin Ayari
|5
|69
|67
|Justin Jaynes
|5
|71
|69
|Aalon Cruz
|0
|71
|69
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|71
|NR
|Dakota Bush
|0
|71
|NR
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|0
|71
|69
|Jai Herbert
|0
|71
|69
|Mason Jones
|0
|71
|69
|Rafa Garcia
|0
|71
|NR
|Rong Zhu
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
