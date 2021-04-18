UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum
Apr 17, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Fight Card

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,429 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+  10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Robert Whittaker   (23-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum   (17-6, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski   (30-20, 2 NC, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Chase Sherman   (15-6, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan   (10-3, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jacob Malkoun   (4-1, #58 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Luis Pena   (8-3, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Alex Munoz   (6-1, #69 ranked lightweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  7:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:
Tracy Cortez   (8-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Justine Kish   (7-3, #35 ranked women’s flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Alexandr Romanov   (13-0, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Espino   (11-1, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Jessica Penne   (12-6, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez   (5-0)

Middleweights:
Bartosz Fabinski   (15-4, #57 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert   (31-14, #28 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Austin Hubbard   (12-5, #54 ranked lightweight***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
vs Dakota Bush   (8-2)

Bantamweights:
Tony Gravely   (20-6, #56 ranked bantamweight***WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCH) – ROUND 2 (1:31)
vs Anthony Birchak   (16-7, #59 ranked bantamweight)

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Results