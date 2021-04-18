UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum

Apr 17, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Robert Whittaker (23-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (17-6, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (30-20, 2 NC, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Chase Sherman (15-6, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-3, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jacob Malkoun (4-1, #58 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Luis Pena (8-3, #32 ranked lightweight) vs Alex Munoz (6-1, #69 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 7:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Tracy Cortez (8-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Justine Kish (7-3, #35 ranked women’s flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Alexandr Romanov (13-0, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Espino (11-1, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Penne (12-6, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez (5-0)

Middleweights:

Bartosz Fabinski (15-4, #57 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (31-14, #28 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Austin Hubbard (12-5, #54 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

vs Dakota Bush (8-2)

Bantamweights:

Tony Gravely (20-6, #56 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCH) – ROUND 2 (1:31)

vs Anthony Birchak (16-7, #59 ranked bantamweight)

