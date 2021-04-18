Wow – what a performance by Robert Whittaker last night in Las Vegas. He, fittingly, was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Robert Whittaker: $456,000 ($220,000 to show, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $356,000 ($335,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $216,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $127,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $60,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $60,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Penne: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandr Romanov: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tracy Cortez: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Justine Kish: $37,000 ($27,000 to show, $4,000 from Cortez for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Juan Espino: $34,000 ($30,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $30,000 ($24,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bartosz Fabinski: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jacob Malkoun: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $22,000 ($16,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Birchak: $20,000 ($14,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Munoz: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lupita Godinez: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dakota Bush: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

