UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland

Apr 10, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,261- strong

UFC Fight Night cards on FOX/ABC range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average card ranking 7,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ 3:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Marvin Vettori (16-4-1, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland (21-6, #17 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Arnold Allen (16-1, #13 ranked featherweight) vs Sodiq Yusuff (11-1, #9 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Sam Alvey (33-14-1, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Julian Marquez (8-2, #39 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Nina Nunes (nee Ansaroff) (10-6, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern (10-1, #8 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Mike Perry (14-7, #29 ranked welterweights) vs Daniel Rodriguez (13-2, #33 ranked welterweights)

Prelims (ESPN+ 12:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (31-15, 1 NC, #17 ranked lightweight) vs Joe Solecki (10-2, #48 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (14-4, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot (17-1, 1 NC, #69 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

John Makdessi (17-7, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (11-3)

Heavyweights:

Yorgan De Castro (6-2, #28 ranked heavyweight) vs Jarjis Danho (6-1-1, 1 NC, #36 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Hunter Azure (9-1, #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Jack Shore (13-0, #49 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Luis Saldana (14-6) vs Jordan Griffin (18-8, #45 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Da Un Jung (13-2-1, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight (9-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ 11:30 am Eastern)

Welterweights:

Impa Kasanganay (8-1, #61 ranked welterweights) *** WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE) ROUND 2 (0:26) vs Sasha Palatnikov (6-2, #51 ranked welterweights)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Results