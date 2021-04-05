UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
7,355 – strong
UFC Fight Night cards on FOX/ABC range between 8,400-5,600 points, with an average card ranking 7,100
Main Card (ABC/ESPN+ 3:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Marvin Vettori (16-4-1, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland (21-6, #17 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Arnold Allen (16-1, #13 ranked featherweight) vs Sodiq Yusuff (11-1, #9 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Kyle Daukaus (10-1, #49 ranked middleweight) vs Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0)
Middleweights:
Sam Alvey (33-14-1, 1 NC, #34 ranked middleweight) vs Julian Marquez (8-2, #39 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Nina Ansaroff (10-6, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern (10-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Mike Perry (14-7, #29 ranked welterweights) vs Daniel Rodriguez (13-2, #33 ranked welterweights)
Prelims (ESPN+ 12:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Jim Miller (31-15, 1 NC, #17 ranked lightweight) vs Joe Solecki (10-2, #48 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Scott Holtzman (14-4, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot (17-1, 1 NC, #69 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Norma Dumont (5-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Erin Blanchfield (6-1)
Lightweights:
John Makdessi (17-7, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (11-3)
Heavyweights:
Yorgan De Castro (6-2, #28 ranked heavyweight) vs Jarjis Danho (6-1-1, 1 NC, #36 ranked heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Hunter Azure (9-1, #50 ranked bantamweight) vs Jack Shore (13-0, #49 ranked bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Luis Saldana (14-6) vs Jordan Griffin (18-8, #45 ranked featherweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Da Un Jung (13-2-1, #24 ranked light heavyweight) vs William Knight (9-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Impa Kasanganay (8-1, #61 ranked welterweights) vs Sasha Palatnikov (6-2, #51 ranked welterweights)
Betting Odds:
