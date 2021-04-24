UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2
Apr 24, 2021
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

 

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 Results

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

13,844 – stacked (but only main card)

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

Main Card (PPV  10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Welterweight Championship:
Kamaru Usman   (18-1, #1 ranked welterweight) vs Jorge Masvidal   (35-14, #6 ranked welterweight)

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship:
Weili Zhang   (21-1, #1 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Rose Namajunas   (10-4, #2 ranked women’s strawweight)

UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship:
Valentina Shevchenko   (19-3, #1 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Andrade   (21-8, #2 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:
Uriah Hall   (17-9,  #6 ranked middleweight) vs Chris Weidman   (15-5, #11 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Anthony Smith   (34-16, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jimmy Crute   (12-1, #8 ranked light heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira   (22-9-1, 2 NC, #49 ranked welterweight) vs Randy Brown   (12-4, #20 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Dwight Grant   (10-3, #31 ranked welterweight) vs Stefan Sekulic   (12-3, #62 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:
Karl Roberson  (9-3, #29 ranked middleweight) vs Brendan Allen   (15-4, #18 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Pat Sabatini   (13-3) vs Tristan Connelly   (14-6, #50 ranked featherweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+  6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:
Danaa Batgerel   (8-2, #51 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES) ROUND 1 (0L50)

vs Kevin Natividad   (9-2, #62 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Rodrigo Vargas   (11-4, #69 ranked lightweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 29-28 x 2)

vs Zhu Rong   (16-3)

Flyweights:
Qileng Aori   (15-6) vs Jeff Molina   (8-2) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Women’s Strawweights:
Liang Na   (9-4) vs Ariane Carnelossi   (12-2, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO (PUNCHES)- ROUND 2 (1:22)

Bantamweights:
Jamey Simmons   (7-3, #62 ranked bantamweight) vs Johnny Munoz   (10-1, #62 ranked bantamweight)

 

