Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 32nd episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we look back at Saturday’s gonzo UFC 261 fight card!
Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.
Enjoy!
UFC 261 Review (aka Head Kick Communism) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.32) – @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland recap the gonzo UFC 261 fight card, dissect nasty leg breaks, talk German, & reminisce about 90s rasslin’https://t.co/GQQaDs3ULV#ufc #ufc261 #mma #SportsGambling pic.twitter.com/6zPZiYgcfG
— SGPN (Sports Gambling Podcast Network) (@TheSGPNetwork) April 26, 2021
Make sure to subscribe to our new feed(s)!
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 261 Review (aka Head Kick Communism) | MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.32)