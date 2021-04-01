dominick reyes career earnings

May 19, 2018; Santiago, Chile; Dominick Reyes (blue gloves) defeats Jared Cannonier (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Movistar Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 260)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jan Blachowicz*  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Dominick Reyes*  $       350,000  $         350,000  $                    –
3 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       275,000  $         205,000  $             70,000
4 Anthony Smith*  $       260,000  $         130,000  $            130,000
5 Glover Teixeira*  $       240,000  $         120,000  $            120,000
6 Ovince Saint Preux*  $       200,000  $         100,000  $            100,000
7 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       190,000  $           95,000  $             95,000
8 Nikita Krylov*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000
9 Thiago Santos*  $       160,000  $           80,000  $             80,000
10 Ryan Bader (Bellator)  $       150,000  $         150,000  $                    –

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights