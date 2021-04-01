Top Ten Earning Heavyweights
(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Stipe Miocic*
|$750,000
|$ 750,000
|$ –
|2
|Francis Ngannou*
|$500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|3
|Andrei Arlovski*
|$330,000
|$ 330,000
|$ –
|4
|Derrick Lewis*
|$300,000
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|5
|Ben Rothwell*
|$270,000
|$ 135,000
|$ 135,000
|6
|Alexander Gustafsson*
|$250,000
|$ 125,000
|$ 125,000
|7
|Greg Hardy*
|$200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|8
|Curtis Blaydes
|$180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|8
|Ilir Latifi*
|$180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|10
|Aleksei Oleinik*
|$170,000
|$ 85,000
|$ 85,000
|10
|Alexander Volkov*
|$170,000
|$ 85,000
|$ 85,000
|10
|Jairzinho Rozenstruik*
|$170,000
|$ 85,000
|$ 85,000
|10
|Marcin Tybura*
|$170,000
|$ 85,000
|$ 85,000
