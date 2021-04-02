(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Top Ten Earning Flyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Deiveson Figueiredo*
|$240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|2
|Joseph Benavidez*
|$180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|3
|Alex Perez*
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
|3
|Brandon Moreno
|$100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
|5
|Tim Elliott*
|$ 84,000
|$ 42,000
|$ 42,000
|6
|Kai Kara-France*
|$ 80,000
|$ 40,000
|$ 40,000
|7
|Alexandre Pantoja*
|$ 44,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 22,000
|7
|Matt Schnell*
|$ 44,000
|$ 22,000
|$ 22,000
|9
|Askar Askarov*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Brandon Royval*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Matheus Nicolau*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Rogerio Bontorin*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Su Mudaerji*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
|9
|Tyson Nam*
|$ 40,000
|$ 20,000
|$ 20,000
