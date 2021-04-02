(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

updated after UFC 260)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Deiveson Figueiredo* $240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 2 Joseph Benavidez* $180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 3 Alex Perez* $100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 3 Brandon Moreno $100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 5 Tim Elliott* $ 84,000 $ 42,000 $ 42,000 6 Kai Kara-France* $ 80,000 $ 40,000 $ 40,000 7 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 44,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 7 Matt Schnell* $ 44,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 9 Askar Askarov* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 9 Brandon Royval* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 9 Matheus Nicolau* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 9 Rogerio Bontorin* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 9 Su Mudaerji* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 9 Tyson Nam* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000

