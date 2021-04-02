Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Jose Aldo (blue gloves) reacts after his bout against Marlon Moraes (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC 260)

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jose Aldo*  $      450,000  $      400,000  $           50,000
2 Henry Cejudo  $      350,000  $      350,000  $                  –
3 Cody Garbrandt  $      260,000  $      130,000  $          130,000
4 Frankie Edgar*  $      250,000  $      250,000  $                  –
5 Marlon Moraes*  $      240,000  $      120,000  $          120,000
6 Petr Yan*  $      220,000  $      110,000  $          110,000
7 Aljamain Sterling*  $      200,000  $      100,000  $          100,000
8 Dominick Cruz*  $      180,000  $       90,000  $           90,000
9 Cory Sandhagen*  $      166,000  $       83,000  $           83,000
10 Raphael Assuncao  $      158,000  $       79,000  $           79,000

 

Other weight classes:

Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
Women’s

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights