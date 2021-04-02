(updated after UFC 260)

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jose Aldo* $ 450,000 $ 400,000 $ 50,000 2 Henry Cejudo $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Cody Garbrandt $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 4 Frankie Edgar* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 5 Marlon Moraes* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 6 Petr Yan* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 7 Aljamain Sterling* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 8 Dominick Cruz* $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 9 Cory Sandhagen* $ 166,000 $ 83,000 $ 83,000 10 Raphael Assuncao $ 158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000

Other weight classes:

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Bantamweights