Name: Jonathan Pearce

Opponent: Gabriel Benitez

Odds: +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

After his UFC debut, I think a lot of people wrote JSP off. He was supposed to be a tough grappler with a lot of size that makes him hard to deal with. Then Joe Lauzon popped him on the chin and all that skill turned into a blue belt. However, I think people also underestimated the effect of the punch that Lauzon landed and as a result, unfairly discounted the grappling of JSP.

In his second fight, he did quite a bit to dispel that notion – he looked great grappling Kai Kamaka and went on to finish him with ground and pound. I expect him to have that same kind of advantage here over Benitez and the size disparity is quite large. The books seem to still have the notion that he won’t be able to control the location of the fight, and that could mean extra money for your wallet.

2021 Record: 3-10 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($430)

Return on Investment: -21%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

