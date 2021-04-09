Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: William Knight

Opponent: Da Un Jung

Odds: +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

When I saw William Knight originally matched up with Alonzo Menifield, I wasn’t sure about his chances. Knight is a guy who takes a fair amount of risk, often winds up in bad positions, but has the raw athleticism to power out of them. Menifield was the type of opponent to take advantage of those positions and may have been a tough puzzle for Knight, who has only been a pro for less than three years.

Da Un Jung though is not exactly that type of opponent. While he has lots of power and decent submission skills, he often does not have a lot of urgency at the beginning of fights. This is not good for taking advantage of the risky behavior of Knight, nor is it good for defending the type of explosiveness that Knight is going to come out with. For these reasons, I think Jung will have trouble early. If he does make it out of those first couple rounds, I expect him to be behind on the scorecards much like he was in the Alvey fight.





2021 Record: 3-7 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($130)

Return on Investment: -9%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

