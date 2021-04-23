Name: Stefan Sekulic

Opponent: Dwight Grant

Odds: +194 (bet $100 to win $194)

There’s a lot of reasons to write off someone like Stefan Sekulic for his sophomore fight. Firstly, he lost his debut (granted it was to Ramazan Emeev) and didn’t produce much offense in the process. He’s been out of the cage for over two years, which also doesn’t bode well for a fighter. Also, he is coming back for the first time since a USADA suspension. None of that seems to lend itself to having confidence in the Serbian fighter.

However, you’ll also notice none of that has to do with his actual skill, which is why I see him as a value play here. He’s fighting a guy with a tendency to get a little wild on the feet in Dwight Grant. His single legs and top game work are the perfect counter to this style. I expect him to duck under during some exchanges and wind up grinding out a win here.





2021 Record: 3-9 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($330)

Return on Investment: -21%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

