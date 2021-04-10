January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sodiq Yusuff is declared the winner by unanimous decision against Andre Fili during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sodiq Yusuff Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 14 – Jul 24/18 – W (Davis) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2/18 – W (Mokhtarian) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Moraes) – $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Benitez) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – W (Fili) – $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $202,000

