ONE On TNT III Results & Recap

ONE Championship returned on April 22nd, for the third installment of their ONE on TNT series filmed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 7th. The series will conclude with a fourth event on April 2th8, which airs live on TNT.

ONE on TNT III was headlined by former UFC bantamweight contender John Lineker, who continued his momentum with a vicious knockout of American Troy Worthen. Worthen was a late notice replacement for Lineker’s original opponent Stephen Loman, and Lineker was in no mood to play around, opening with a vicious body attack and eventually closing the show late in Round 1 with a hard right hand.

Lineker (34-9) stays perfect in his three fights under the ONE banner, adding to his wins over Muin Gafurov and Kevin Belingon. The Brazilian called out countryman and ONE bantamweight champion, 41-year-old Bibiano Fernandes after the fight.

Worthen (7-2) has now lost two straight, following a loss to Yusup Saadulaev in December. Prior to that, he opened his ONE tenure with three straight wins.

The co-main event was a classic as advertised. Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu managed to nullify the submission attempts of longtime ONE staple Reece McLaren, walking away with a unanimous decision win.

Wakamatsu (14-4) extends his winning run to four, following a submission loss to Demetrious Johnson back in March 2019 at ONE: A New Era. The Japanese knockout artist will now hope to challenge ONE Flyweight Champion, Adriano Moraes.

McLaren (14-8), saw his winning run snapped and will now have to fight his way back to title contention and could have a chance of winning the Demetrious Johnson sweepstakes.

Rae Yoon Ok (13-3) won the right to take on American superstar Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT 4, defeating former ONE Featherweight Champion Marat Gafurov (18-3) by decision.

The card is opened by a catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai bout between returning Australian legend John Wayne Parr, who faced Dutch star Nieky Holzken.

The 44-year-old Parr was coming off a botched weight cut, and came up short in his return from hip replacement surgery, succumbing by KO in Round 2 after a lead head kick.

ONE on TNT III Results:

Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker (Brazil) defeated Troy Worthen (USA) by R1 KO (punch)

Flyweight MMA: Yuya Wakamatsu (Japan) defeated Reece McLaren (Australia) by unanimous decision

Lightweight MMA: Rae Yoon Ok (South Korea) defeated Marat Gafurov (Russia) by unanimous decision

Strawweight MMA: Miao Li Tao (China) defeated Ryuto Sawada (Japan) by unanimous decision

Catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken (Netherlands) defeated John Wayne Parr (Australia) by R2 KO (head kick)

