UFC

Marvin Vettori (16-4-1) vs Kevin Holland (21-6) – UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10th

Erin Blanchfield (6-1) vs Norma Dumont (5-1) – UFC on ABC: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10th

Juan Espino (10-1) vs Alexandr Romanov (13-0) – UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Gastelum – Apr 17th

Lupita Godinez (5-0) vs Jessica Penne (12-5) – UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Gastelum – Apr 17th

Tristan Connelly (14-6) vs Pat Sabatini (13-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Poliana Botelho (8-3) vs Luana Carolina (6-2) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Angela Hill (13-9) vs Amanda Ribas (10-2) – UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – May 8th

Leon Edwards (18-3) vs Nate Diaz (20-12) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Kevin Aguilar (17-4) vs Tucker Lutz (11-1) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Mike Grundy (12-2) vs Lando Vannata (11-5-2) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Alessio Di Chirico (13-5) vs Roman Dolidze (8-1) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th

Demian Maia (28-10) vs Belal Muhammad (18-3) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Chan Sung Jung (16-6) vs Dan Ige (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Nicolae Negumereanu (9-1) vs Aleksa Camur (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Rick Glenn (21-6-1) vs Joaquim Silva (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Ige – Jun 19th

Ciryl Gane (8-0) vs Alexander Volkov (33-8) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th

Michel Prazeres (26-3) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov (13-0) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th

Charles Rosa (13-5) vs Justin Jaynes (16-7) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th

Raoni Barcelos (16-1) vs Timur Valiev (17-2, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26th

Dustin Poirier (27-6) vs Conor McGregor (22-5) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Gilbert Burns (19-4) vs Stephen Thompson (16-4-1) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Bellator

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Cris Cyborg (23-2) vs Leslie Smith (12-8-1) – Bellator 259 – May 21st

