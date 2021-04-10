Mackenzie Dern Career Earnings

(one LFA fight & UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

LFA 24 – Oct 13/17 – W (Polk) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

UFC 222 – Mar 3/18 – W (Yoder) – $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 224 – Mar 12/18 – W (Cooper) – $48,450 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $13,050 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – L (Ribas) – $36,500 ($33,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Cifers) – $120,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – W (Markos) – $154,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (Jandiroba) – $109,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Holland – Apr 10/21 – W (Nunes) – $164,000 ($54,000 to show, $54,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $697,450

