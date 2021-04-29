jiri prochazka career earnings

July 12, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic punches Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Jiri Prochazka Career Earnings

  • denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – W (Oezdemir) – $153,500 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $153,500

 

