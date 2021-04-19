Chris Weidman Scouting Report

Vitals

6’2″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

June 17, 1984

Record

15-5 (UFC: 11-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Two-Time NCAA D1 All-American in wrestling

Two-Time National Junior College All-American in wrestling

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Ring of Combat Middleweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)

UFC Middleweight Champion: 2013-2015 (three successful title defenses)

Strengths

– skilled & experienced wrestler

– a takedown machine

– extremely successful in his takedown attempts

– impenetrable takedown defense – only been taken down by Luke Rockhold & Yoel Romero

– has shown real good submission skills

– has already beaten one of the greatest of all-time twice

– well coached (Serra-Longo Fight Team)

– can compete and excel on short notice

– finishes fights

– grinds out wins

– long reach

– dangerous striking ability

– diverse striker

– relentless in the cage – controls the Octagon

– knockout power in his hands, elbows

– good kicks

Weaknesses

– needs work on his striking ability

– not a very accurate striker

– has had cardio questioned (could be due to short notice/large weight cuts)

– chin is gone – knocked out in five of his last seven fights

– only two wins in over three years

– certainly seems like he’s shot as a fighter

– big time slump: 1-6 record over the past five years



Synopsis

Chris Weidman had a meteoric rise in the sport – UFC Middleweight Champion after only 10 fights! His fall was also just as spectacular.

