There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|1005
|2
|NR
|2
|Brent Primus
|279
|3
|NR
|4
|Goiti Yamauchi
|271.5
|4
|NR
|3
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|264
|5
|6
|Mandel Nallo
|149
|6
|4
|Charlie Leary
|136
|7
|3
|8
|Adam Piccolotti
|113
|8
|8
|Daniele Scatizzi
|100
|9
|9
|6
|Sidney Outlaw
|98
|10
|10
|Nicolo Solli
|94
|11
|5
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|93
|12
|7
|9
|Alfie Davis
|87
|13
|11
|11
|Keoni Diggs
|85
|14
|NR
|Marcus Surin
|82
|15
|13
|Chris Duncan
|78
|16
|14
|George Hardwick
|76
|17
|15
|Christopher Gonzalez
|71
|18
|18
|Akonne Wanliss
|61
|19
|16
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|57
|20
|17
|Chris Bungard
|56
|21
|20
|Gavin Hughes
|54
|22
|22
|Asael Adjoudj
|50
|22
|NR
|Lance Gibson Jr
|50
|24
|23
|Manny Muro
|44
|25
|12
|Saad Awad
|43.5
|26
|19
|7
|Myles Jury
|43
|27
|24
|Nainoa Dung
|33
|28
|25
|Terry Brazier
|32
|29
|NR
|Peter Queally
|20
|29
|27
|Tim Wilde
|20
|29
|27
|Yves Landu
|20
|32
|29
|Kane Mousah
|18
|32
|NR
|Ricardo Seixas
|18
|34
|30
|Vladimir Tokov
|17
|35
|NR
|Alan Omer
|10
|35
|31
|Ali Zebian
|10
|35
|31
|Soren Bak
|10
|35
|NR
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|10
|39
|33
|Alessandro Botti
|0
|39
|NR
|Alexandr Shabily
|0
|39
|33
|Bryce Logan
|0
|39
|NR
|Dan Moret
|0
|39
|33
|Iamik Furtado
|0
|39
|NR
|Mike Hamel
|0
|39
|NR
|Roger Huerta
|0
|39
|33
|Ryan Scope
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 7/21