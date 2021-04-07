There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 1005 2 NR 2 Brent Primus 279 3 NR 4 Goiti Yamauchi 271.5 4 NR 3 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 264 5 6 Mandel Nallo 149 6 4 Charlie Leary 136 7 3 8 Adam Piccolotti 113 8 8 Daniele Scatizzi 100 9 9 6 Sidney Outlaw 98 10 10 Nicolo Solli 94 11 5 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93 12 7 9 Alfie Davis 87 13 11 11 Keoni Diggs 85 14 NR Marcus Surin 82 15 13 Chris Duncan 78 16 14 George Hardwick 76 17 15 Christopher Gonzalez 71 18 18 Akonne Wanliss 61 19 16 Georgi Karakhanyan 57 20 17 Chris Bungard 56 21 20 Gavin Hughes 54 22 22 Asael Adjoudj 50 22 NR Lance Gibson Jr 50 24 23 Manny Muro 44 25 12 Saad Awad 43.5 26 19 7 Myles Jury 43 27 24 Nainoa Dung 33 28 25 Terry Brazier 32 29 NR Peter Queally 20 29 27 Tim Wilde 20 29 27 Yves Landu 20 32 29 Kane Mousah 18 32 NR Ricardo Seixas 18 34 30 Vladimir Tokov 17 35 NR Alan Omer 10 35 31 Ali Zebian 10 35 31 Soren Bak 10 35 NR Usman Nurmagomedov 10 39 33 Alessandro Botti 0 39 NR Alexandr Shabily 0 39 33 Bryce Logan 0 39 NR Dan Moret 0 39 33 Iamik Furtado 0 39 NR Mike Hamel 0 39 NR Roger Huerta 0 39 33 Ryan Scope 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 7/21