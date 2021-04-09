Arnold Allen Career Earnings

denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on an event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Jedrzejczyk vs Penne – Jun 20/15 – W (Omer) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs Bisping – Feb 27/16 – W (Meza) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson – Mar 18/17 – W (Amirkhani) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27/18 – W (Burnell) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Masvidal – Mar 16/19 – W (Rinaldi) – $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 239 – Jul 6/19 – W (Melendez) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs dos Santos – Jan 25/20 – W (Lentz) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $475,000

