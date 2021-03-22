Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas 22 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 260 on Mar 27th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Kevin Holland – 72%

Adrian Yanez – 65%

Max Griffin – 55%

Cheyanne Buys – 62%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 20-21 (49%)



UFC Vegas 22 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Adrian Sunnex 8 2 Barry Oh 8 3 Jack McClean 7 3 James Weise 7 3 larry chaput 7 6 Demitrio morales 6 6 Herman Martinez 6 8 I Don’t Care 5 8 Isaac 5 8 Robert Oakes 5 8 Shawn Christensen 5 12 Ash K 4 12 Ibrahim 4 12 Michael V. 4 12 Nathan H. 4 12 Omar Abdulla 4 12 Paul Kelly 4 12 theJawas 4 12 Umar Zaheer 4 20 Andre Tran 3 20 Brandon Kaplan 3 20 danny 3 20 DJ 3 20 Joshua Adepitan 3 20 Luke Fortune 3 20 Michael J. 3 20 nick rennie 3 20 Samir Gurung 3 20 SternFan74 3 20 Steve Risk 3 20 stewartthames 3 20 tp 3 33 Alan Q 2 33 ali ab 2 33 Dave K. 2 33 Dylan Simonsen 2 33 Glen Stanley 2 33 John Rong 2 33 Kyle Whatnall 2 33 Liam Thomson 2 33 Luc neufeld 2 33 Neil H. 2 33 rodney 2 33 Ryan A. MacDonald 2 33 Ryan von der Heyden 2 33 Stefan Pietropaolo 2 47 Agus Susanto 1 47 Andrew Nixon 1 47 Brendan Chadwick 1 47 Cameron Cornell 1 47 chris lloyd 1 47 dan 1 47 daniel 1 47 Dwayne Murrell 1 47 J-Skrilla 1 47 Luke Smith 1 47 Marco Pham 1 47 Nathan n 1 47 The MMA Manifesto 1 47 Tony Do 1 61 Ben Hilder 0 61 Ben O 0 61 MiracleMaia 0 61 ryanC 0 61 Sam Keary 0 61 Tara Miller 0



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 54 2 Omar Abdulla 50 3 Neil H. 49 4 Adrian Sunnex 47 4 Herman Martinez 47 6 Isaac K 46 7 Ryan A. MacDonald 45 8 Brandon Kaplan 41 8 James Weise 41 8 Michael J. 41 8 Nathan H. 41

