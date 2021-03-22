Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas 22 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 260 on Mar 27th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Kevin Holland – 72%
Adrian Yanez – 65%
Max Griffin – 55%
Cheyanne Buys – 62%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 20-21 (49%)
UFC Vegas 22 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Adrian Sunnex
|8
|2
|Barry Oh
|8
|3
|Jack McClean
|7
|3
|James Weise
|7
|3
|larry chaput
|7
|6
|Demitrio morales
|6
|6
|Herman Martinez
|6
|8
|I Don’t Care
|5
|8
|Isaac
|5
|8
|Robert Oakes
|5
|8
|Shawn Christensen
|5
|12
|Ash K
|4
|12
|Ibrahim
|4
|12
|Michael V.
|4
|12
|Nathan H.
|4
|12
|Omar Abdulla
|4
|12
|Paul Kelly
|4
|12
|theJawas
|4
|12
|Umar Zaheer
|4
|20
|Andre Tran
|3
|20
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|20
|danny
|3
|20
|DJ
|3
|20
|Joshua Adepitan
|3
|20
|Luke Fortune
|3
|20
|Michael J.
|3
|20
|nick rennie
|3
|20
|Samir Gurung
|3
|20
|SternFan74
|3
|20
|Steve Risk
|3
|20
|stewartthames
|3
|20
|tp
|3
|33
|Alan Q
|2
|33
|ali ab
|2
|33
|Dave K.
|2
|33
|Dylan Simonsen
|2
|33
|Glen Stanley
|2
|33
|John Rong
|2
|33
|Kyle Whatnall
|2
|33
|Liam Thomson
|2
|33
|Luc neufeld
|2
|33
|Neil H.
|2
|33
|rodney
|2
|33
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|2
|33
|Ryan von der Heyden
|2
|33
|Stefan Pietropaolo
|2
|47
|Agus Susanto
|1
|47
|Andrew Nixon
|1
|47
|Brendan Chadwick
|1
|47
|Cameron Cornell
|1
|47
|chris lloyd
|1
|47
|dan
|1
|47
|daniel
|1
|47
|Dwayne Murrell
|1
|47
|J-Skrilla
|1
|47
|Luke Smith
|1
|47
|Marco Pham
|1
|47
|Nathan n
|1
|47
|The MMA Manifesto
|1
|47
|Tony Do
|1
|61
|Ben Hilder
|0
|61
|Ben O
|0
|61
|MiracleMaia
|0
|61
|ryanC
|0
|61
|Sam Keary
|0
|61
|Tara Miller
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|54
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|50
|3
|Neil H.
|49
|4
|Adrian Sunnex
|47
|4
|Herman Martinez
|47
|6
|Isaac K
|46
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|45
|8
|Brandon Kaplan
|41
|8
|James Weise
|41
|8
|Michael J.
|41
|8
|Nathan H.
|41
