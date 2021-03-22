UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Pick 'Em Contest

Congratulations to Adrian Sunnex for winning our UFC Vegas 22 Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC 260 on Mar 27th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Kevin Holland – 72%
Adrian Yanez – 65%
Max Griffin – 55%
Cheyanne Buys – 62%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 20-21 (49%)


UFC Vegas 22 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Adrian Sunnex 8
2 Barry Oh 8
3 Jack McClean 7
3 James Weise 7
3 larry chaput 7
6 Demitrio morales 6
6 Herman Martinez 6
8 I Don’t Care 5
8 Isaac 5
8 Robert Oakes 5
8 Shawn Christensen 5
12 Ash K 4
12 Ibrahim 4
12 Michael V. 4
12 Nathan H. 4
12 Omar Abdulla 4
12 Paul Kelly 4
12 theJawas 4
12 Umar Zaheer 4
20 Andre Tran 3
20 Brandon Kaplan 3
20 danny 3
20 DJ 3
20 Joshua Adepitan 3
20 Luke Fortune 3
20 Michael J. 3
20 nick rennie 3
20 Samir Gurung 3
20 SternFan74 3
20 Steve Risk 3
20 stewartthames 3
20 tp 3
33 Alan Q 2
33 ali ab 2
33 Dave K. 2
33 Dylan Simonsen 2
33 Glen Stanley 2
33 John Rong 2
33 Kyle Whatnall 2
33 Liam Thomson 2
33 Luc neufeld 2
33 Neil H. 2
33 rodney 2
33 Ryan A. MacDonald 2
33 Ryan von der Heyden 2
33 Stefan Pietropaolo 2
47 Agus Susanto 1
47 Andrew Nixon 1
47 Brendan Chadwick 1
47 Cameron Cornell 1
47 chris lloyd 1
47 dan 1
47 daniel 1
47 Dwayne Murrell 1
47 J-Skrilla 1
47 Luke Smith 1
47 Marco Pham 1
47 Nathan n 1
47 The MMA Manifesto 1
47 Tony Do 1
61 Ben Hilder 0
61 Ben O 0
61 MiracleMaia 0
61 ryanC 0
61 Sam Keary 0
61 Tara Miller 0


2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 54
2 Omar Abdulla 50
3 Neil H. 49
4 Adrian Sunnex 47
4 Herman Martinez 47
6 Isaac K 46
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 45
8 Brandon Kaplan 41
8 James Weise 41
8 Michael J. 41
8 Nathan H. 41

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 22 Pick 'Em Results