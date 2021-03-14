Congratulations to Ibrahim for winning our UFC Vegas 21 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland on Mar 20th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Misha Cirkunov – 66%
Manel Kape – 65%
Dan Ige – 60%
Angela Hill – 87%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 18-19 (49%)
UFC Vegas 21 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Ibrahim
|9
|2
|dan
|8
|2
|Herman Martinez
|8
|2
|Luke Fortune
|8
|2
|Neil H.
|8
|6
|Adrian Sunnex
|7
|6
|Ash K
|7
|6
|Ben Hilder
|7
|6
|Travis PARSONS
|7
|10
|Agus Susanto
|6
|10
|Angus Judson
|6
|10
|Jamie Turnbull
|6
|10
|Luke Smith
|6
|10
|Thomas Bélanger
|6
|15
|Andrew Nixon
|5
|15
|Ben ostic
|5
|15
|Brett Alison
|5
|15
|chris lloyd
|5
|15
|Dan P
|5
|15
|Dylan Simonsen
|5
|15
|John Rong
|5
|15
|Justice Carrenard
|5
|15
|Justin slickj vazquez
|5
|15
|Kyle Whatnall
|5
|15
|Lauren
|5
|15
|Lucas mano
|5
|15
|Marco Pham
|5
|15
|Oliver
|5
|15
|Rob tingay
|5
|15
|Robert Oakes
|5
|15
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|15
|shane willis
|5
|15
|Steve Risk
|5
|15
|Tara Miller
|5
|15
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|36
|Amit Karale
|4
|36
|Andre Tran
|4
|36
|Luke Galloway
|4
|36
|Omar Abdulla
|4
|36
|Owen Castle
|4
|36
|ryanC
|4
|42
|Braden Senack
|3
|42
|Cameron Cornell
|3
|42
|Conzzzzzz
|3
|42
|daniel
|3
|42
|danny
|3
|42
|Dave K.
|3
|42
|DJ
|3
|42
|Emma Vreeland
|3
|42
|Jack
|3
|42
|larry chaput
|3
|42
|Micah
|3
|42
|Michael J.
|3
|42
|Nathan H.
|3
|42
|Nathan niha
|3
|42
|Rodney
|3
|42
|Stefan Pietropaolo
|3
|42
|Tony do
|3
|42
|Umar Zaheer
|3
|60
|Bevis Lobo
|2
|60
|Chalis Kelsey
|2
|60
|Christian Love
|2
|60
|Jack McClean
|2
|60
|Michael V.
|2
|60
|MiracleMaia
|2
|60
|Sam Keary
|2
|60
|SternFan74
|2
|60
|stewartthames
|2
|60
|tp
|2
|60
|Tyler senatore
|2
|71
|Alan Q
|1
|71
|Alec S
|1
|71
|Cameron Walsh
|1
|71
|Isaac
|1
|71
|Liam Thomson
|1
|71
|RonT
|1
|77
|Dwayne Murrell
|0
|77
|Gary MacDonald
|0
|77
|Souphan Sisavath
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|50
|2
|Neil H.
|47
|3
|Omar Abdulla
|46
|4
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|43
|5
|Herman Martinez
|41
|5
|Isaac K
|41
|7
|Adrian Sunnex
|39
|7
|ryanC
|39
|9
|Brandon Kaplan
|38
|9
|Michael J.
|38
