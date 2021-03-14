Congratulations to Ibrahim for winning our UFC Vegas 21 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland on Mar 20th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Misha Cirkunov – 66%

Manel Kape – 65%

Dan Ige – 60%

Angela Hill – 87%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 18-19 (49%)



UFC Vegas 21 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Ibrahim 9 2 dan 8 2 Herman Martinez 8 2 Luke Fortune 8 2 Neil H. 8 6 Adrian Sunnex 7 6 Ash K 7 6 Ben Hilder 7 6 Travis PARSONS 7 10 Agus Susanto 6 10 Angus Judson 6 10 Jamie Turnbull 6 10 Luke Smith 6 10 Thomas Bélanger 6 15 Andrew Nixon 5 15 Ben ostic 5 15 Brett Alison 5 15 chris lloyd 5 15 Dan P 5 15 Dylan Simonsen 5 15 John Rong 5 15 Justice Carrenard 5 15 Justin slickj vazquez 5 15 Kyle Whatnall 5 15 Lauren 5 15 Lucas mano 5 15 Marco Pham 5 15 Oliver 5 15 Rob tingay 5 15 Robert Oakes 5 15 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 15 shane willis 5 15 Steve Risk 5 15 Tara Miller 5 15 The MMA Manifesto 5 36 Amit Karale 4 36 Andre Tran 4 36 Luke Galloway 4 36 Omar Abdulla 4 36 Owen Castle 4 36 ryanC 4 42 Braden Senack 3 42 Cameron Cornell 3 42 Conzzzzzz 3 42 daniel 3 42 danny 3 42 Dave K. 3 42 DJ 3 42 Emma Vreeland 3 42 Jack 3 42 larry chaput 3 42 Micah 3 42 Michael J. 3 42 Nathan H. 3 42 Nathan niha 3 42 Rodney 3 42 Stefan Pietropaolo 3 42 Tony do 3 42 Umar Zaheer 3 60 Bevis Lobo 2 60 Chalis Kelsey 2 60 Christian Love 2 60 Jack McClean 2 60 Michael V. 2 60 MiracleMaia 2 60 Sam Keary 2 60 SternFan74 2 60 stewartthames 2 60 tp 2 60 Tyler senatore 2 71 Alan Q 1 71 Alec S 1 71 Cameron Walsh 1 71 Isaac 1 71 Liam Thomson 1 71 RonT 1 77 Dwayne Murrell 0 77 Gary MacDonald 0 77 Souphan Sisavath 0

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 50 2 Neil H. 47 3 Omar Abdulla 46 4 Ryan A. MacDonald 43 5 Herman Martinez 41 5 Isaac K 41 7 Adrian Sunnex 39 7 ryanC 39 9 Brandon Kaplan 38 9 Michael J. 38

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 21 Pick 'Em Results