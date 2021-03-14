ufc pick em

Congratulations to Ibrahim for winning our UFC Vegas 21 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland on Mar 20th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Misha Cirkunov – 66%
Manel Kape – 65%
Dan Ige – 60%
Angela Hill – 87%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 18-19 (49%)


UFC Vegas 21 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Ibrahim 9
2 dan 8
2 Herman Martinez 8
2 Luke Fortune 8
2 Neil H. 8
6 Adrian Sunnex 7
6 Ash K 7
6 Ben Hilder 7
6 Travis PARSONS 7
10 Agus Susanto 6
10 Angus Judson 6
10 Jamie Turnbull 6
10 Luke Smith 6
10 Thomas Bélanger 6
15 Andrew Nixon 5
15 Ben ostic 5
15 Brett Alison 5
15 chris lloyd 5
15 Dan P 5
15 Dylan Simonsen 5
15 John Rong 5
15 Justice Carrenard 5
15 Justin slickj vazquez 5
15 Kyle Whatnall 5
15 Lauren 5
15 Lucas mano 5
15 Marco Pham 5
15 Oliver 5
15 Rob tingay 5
15 Robert Oakes 5
15 Ryan A. MacDonald 5
15 shane willis 5
15 Steve Risk 5
15 Tara Miller 5
15 The MMA Manifesto 5
36 Amit Karale 4
36 Andre Tran 4
36 Luke Galloway 4
36 Omar Abdulla 4
36 Owen Castle 4
36 ryanC 4
42 Braden Senack 3
42 Cameron Cornell 3
42 Conzzzzzz 3
42 daniel 3
42 danny 3
42 Dave K. 3
42 DJ 3
42 Emma Vreeland 3
42 Jack 3
42 larry chaput 3
42 Micah 3
42 Michael J. 3
42 Nathan H. 3
42 Nathan niha 3
42 Rodney 3
42 Stefan Pietropaolo 3
42 Tony do 3
42 Umar Zaheer 3
60 Bevis Lobo 2
60 Chalis Kelsey 2
60 Christian Love 2
60 Jack McClean 2
60 Michael V. 2
60 MiracleMaia 2
60 Sam Keary 2
60 SternFan74 2
60 stewartthames 2
60 tp 2
60 Tyler senatore 2
71 Alan Q 1
71 Alec S 1
71 Cameron Walsh 1
71 Isaac 1
71 Liam Thomson 1
71 RonT 1
77 Dwayne Murrell 0
77 Gary MacDonald 0
77 Souphan Sisavath 0

 

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 50
2 Neil H. 47
3 Omar Abdulla 46
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 43
5 Herman Martinez 41
5 Isaac K 41
7 Adrian Sunnex 39
7 ryanC 39
9 Brandon Kaplan 38
9 Michael J. 38

