There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Jan Blachowicz 380 2 3 2 Glover Teixeira 221 3 4 7 Anthony Smith 143 4 10 5 Aleksandar Rakic 136.5 5 5 11 Johnny Walker 134 6 6 4 Dominick Reyes 131 7 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 120 8 8 13 Jimmy Crute 111 9 NR 12 Misha Cirkunov 104 10 11 15 Paul Craig 96 11 14 8 Magomed Ankalaev 91 11 12 Ovince Saint Preux 91 13 9 3 Thiago Santos 86 14 13 10 Nikita Krylov 75 15 15 14 Ryan Spann 68 16 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 66.5 17 17 Ion Cutelaba 62 18 18 16 Jamahal Hill 54.5 19 19 6 Jiri Prochazka 40 20 20 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38 21 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 36.5 22 22 Ed Herman 35 23 23 Alonzo Menifield 33.5 24 24 Da Un Jung 32.5 25 NR Kennedy Nzechukwu 29.5 26 25 Devin Clark 23 26 28 Dustin Jacoby 23 28 26 Klidson Abreu 22.5 28 26 Modestas Bukauskas 22.5 30 29 Roman Dolidze 14.5 31 31 William Knight 10 32 34 Danilo Marques 9.5 33 33 Aleksa Camur 9 33 31 Maxim Grishin 9 33 30 Mike Rodriguez 9 36 34 Ike Villanueva 5 36 34 Marcin Prachnio 5 36 NR Shamil Gamzatov 5 39 37 John Allan 4.5 40 38 Andreas Michailidis 0 40 NR Carlos Ulberg 0





Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweight

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

