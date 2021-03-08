There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Jan Blachowicz
|380
|2
|3
|2
|Glover Teixeira
|221
|3
|4
|7
|Anthony Smith
|143
|4
|10
|5
|Aleksandar Rakic
|136.5
|5
|5
|11
|Johnny Walker
|134
|6
|6
|4
|Dominick Reyes
|131
|7
|7
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|120
|8
|8
|13
|Jimmy Crute
|111
|9
|NR
|12
|Misha Cirkunov
|104
|10
|11
|15
|Paul Craig
|96
|11
|14
|8
|Magomed Ankalaev
|91
|11
|12
|Ovince Saint Preux
|91
|13
|9
|3
|Thiago Santos
|86
|14
|13
|10
|Nikita Krylov
|75
|15
|15
|14
|Ryan Spann
|68
|16
|16
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|66.5
|17
|17
|Ion Cutelaba
|62
|18
|18
|16
|Jamahal Hill
|54.5
|19
|19
|6
|Jiri Prochazka
|40
|20
|20
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|38
|21
|21
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|36.5
|22
|22
|Ed Herman
|35
|23
|23
|Alonzo Menifield
|33.5
|24
|24
|Da Un Jung
|32.5
|25
|NR
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|29.5
|26
|25
|Devin Clark
|23
|26
|28
|Dustin Jacoby
|23
|28
|26
|Klidson Abreu
|22.5
|28
|26
|Modestas Bukauskas
|22.5
|30
|29
|Roman Dolidze
|14.5
|31
|31
|William Knight
|10
|32
|34
|Danilo Marques
|9.5
|33
|33
|Aleksa Camur
|9
|33
|31
|Maxim Grishin
|9
|33
|30
|Mike Rodriguez
|9
|36
|34
|Ike Villanueva
|5
|36
|34
|Marcin Prachnio
|5
|36
|NR
|Shamil Gamzatov
|5
|39
|37
|John Allan
|4.5
|40
|38
|Andreas Michailidis
|0
|40
|NR
|Carlos Ulberg
|0
Check back Friday for our middleweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweight
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Mar 8/21