There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 518 2 3 2 Francis Ngannou 330.5 3 4 4 Curtis Blaydes 194.5 4 7 3 Derrick Lewis 193 5 9 6 Alexander Volkov 155 6 10 5 Ciryl Gane 130 7 6 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 129.5 8 11 Tai Tuivasa 101 9 8 Aleksei Oleinik 100.5 10 NR 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 95 11 22 11 Chris Daukaus 92 12 24 Tom Aspinall 88.5 13 13 12 Walt Harris 82 14 14 16 Marcin Tybura 79.5 15 17 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 61 16 18 Alexander Gustafsson 59 17 19 Greg Hardy 58.5 18 20 Alexander Romanov 57.5 19 27 Sergey Spivak 50.5 20 15 Ben Rothwell 46 21 25 15 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5 21 NR Chase Sherman 40.5 23 23 Andrei Arlovski 39 24 26 10 Augusto Sakai 30.5 25 27 Tanner Boser 29 26 29 Juan Espino 27.5 27 30 Jake Collier 21 28 31 Maurice Greene 20 28 31 Yorgan De Castro 20 30 33 Gian Villante 16 31 34 Carlos Felipe 9.5 32 35 Justin Tafa 9 32 35 Rodrigo Nascimento 9 34 37 Don’Tale Mayes 5 34 37 Parker Porter 5 36 39 Alan Baudot 0 36 NR Jared Vanderaa 0 36 39 Jarjis Danho 0 36 39 Josh Parisian 0 36 39 Philipe Lins 0 36 39 Roque Martinez 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweight

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

