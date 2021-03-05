There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|518
|2
|3
|2
|Francis Ngannou
|330.5
|3
|4
|4
|Curtis Blaydes
|194.5
|4
|7
|3
|Derrick Lewis
|193
|5
|9
|6
|Alexander Volkov
|155
|6
|10
|5
|Ciryl Gane
|130
|7
|6
|7
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|129.5
|8
|11
|Tai Tuivasa
|101
|9
|8
|Aleksei Oleinik
|100.5
|10
|NR
|9
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|95
|11
|22
|11
|Chris Daukaus
|92
|12
|24
|Tom Aspinall
|88.5
|13
|13
|12
|Walt Harris
|82
|14
|14
|16
|Marcin Tybura
|79.5
|15
|17
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|61
|16
|18
|Alexander Gustafsson
|59
|17
|19
|Greg Hardy
|58.5
|18
|20
|Alexander Romanov
|57.5
|19
|27
|Sergey Spivak
|50.5
|20
|15
|Ben Rothwell
|46
|21
|25
|15
|Blagoy Ivanov
|40.5
|21
|NR
|Chase Sherman
|40.5
|23
|23
|Andrei Arlovski
|39
|24
|26
|10
|Augusto Sakai
|30.5
|25
|27
|Tanner Boser
|29
|26
|29
|Juan Espino
|27.5
|27
|30
|Jake Collier
|21
|28
|31
|Maurice Greene
|20
|28
|31
|Yorgan De Castro
|20
|30
|33
|Gian Villante
|16
|31
|34
|Carlos Felipe
|9.5
|32
|35
|Justin Tafa
|9
|32
|35
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|9
|34
|37
|Don’Tale Mayes
|5
|34
|37
|Parker Porter
|5
|36
|39
|Alan Baudot
|0
|36
|NR
|Jared Vanderaa
|0
|36
|39
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|36
|39
|Josh Parisian
|0
|36
|39
|Philipe Lins
|0
|36
|39
|Roque Martinez
|0
Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings
