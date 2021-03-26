There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 3 1 Aljamain Sterling 319 2 NR T.J. Dillashaw 304 3 1 3 Cory Sandhagen 242.5 4 1 2 Petr Yan 212 5 NR 5 Cody Garbrandt 168 6 4 7 Marlon Moraes 163 7 5 4 Rob Font 143.5 8 6 9 Pedro Munhoz 128 9 7 6 Jose Aldo 126 10 8 16 Marlon Vera 125.5 11 14 10 Dominick Cruz 110 12 11 8 Frankie Edgar 103 13 9 12 Jimmie Rivera 100 14 10 Song Yadong 99.5 15 12 14 Cody Stamann 97 16 13 Casey Kenney 83.5 17 15 Raoni Barcelos 75.5 18 18 Nathaniel Wood 70 18 17 Rani Yahya 70 20 19 Said Nurmagomedov 68.5 21 29 15 Kyler Phillips 66.5 22 20 Louis Smolka 63 23 15 Eddie Wineland 61 24 21 Alejandro Perez 60.5 25 22 Sean O’Malley 60 26 23 13 Merab Dvalishvili 57.5 27 25 11 Raphael Assuncao 53.5 28 41 Davey Grant 53 29 29 Montel Jackson 50.5 30 24 Jonathan Martinez 47 31 32 Adrian Yanez 42.5 31 31 Chris Gutierrez 42.5 33 NR Damon Jackson 40.5 34 26 Luke Sanders 39.5 35 27 Miles Johns 33 36 NR Mario Bautista 31 37 57 Trevin Jones 30 38 55 Aiemann Zahabi 28.5 39 28 Andre Ewell 27.5 40 32 Julio Arce 25 40 32 Umar Nurmagomedov 25 42 35 Nathan Maness 24.5 43 37 Khalid Taha 22.5 44 38 Jose Alberto Quinonez 22 45 40 Randy Costa 19 46 39 Gustavo Lopez 18 47 41 Thomas Almeida 17.5 48 43 Mark De La Rosa 15.5 49 44 Jack Shore 14 50 45 Hunter Azure 13 51 46 Danaa Batgerel 10 51 57 John Castaneda 10 51 NR Ronnie Lawrence 10 54 47 Heili Alateng 8.5 55 49 Frankie Saenz 7.5 56 50 Anderson dos Santos 5 56 50 Tony Gravely 5 56 50 Tony Kelley 5 59 53 Anthony Birchak 4.5 59 NR Felipe Colares 4.5 59 53 Irwin Rivera 4.5 62 57 Aaron Phillips 0 62 57 Cameron Else 0 62 NR Drako Rodriguez 0 62 57 Gaetano Pirrello 0 62 NR Jamey Simmons 0 62 NR Jesse Strader 0 62 NR Johnny Munoz 0 62 57 Journey Newson 0 62 57 Kevin Natividad 0 62 57 Mark Striegl 0 62 57 Ray Rodriguez 0 62 57 Sergey Morozov 0 62 NR T.J. Laramie 0 62 57 Victor Rodriguez 0 62 57 Vince Cachero 0

