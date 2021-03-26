There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 3 1 Aljamain Sterling 319
2 NR T.J. Dillashaw 304
3 1 3 Cory Sandhagen 242.5
4 1 2 Petr Yan 212
5 NR 5 Cody Garbrandt 168
6 4 7 Marlon Moraes 163
7 5 4 Rob Font 143.5
8 6 9 Pedro Munhoz 128
9 7 6 Jose Aldo 126
10 8 16 Marlon Vera 125.5
11 14 10 Dominick Cruz 110
12 11 8 Frankie Edgar 103
13 9 12 Jimmie Rivera 100
14 10 Song Yadong 99.5
15 12 14 Cody Stamann 97
16 13 Casey Kenney 83.5
17 15 Raoni Barcelos 75.5
18 18 Nathaniel Wood 70
18 17 Rani Yahya 70
20 19 Said Nurmagomedov 68.5
21 29 15 Kyler Phillips 66.5
22 20 Louis Smolka 63
23 15 Eddie Wineland 61
24 21 Alejandro Perez 60.5
25 22 Sean O’Malley 60
26 23 13 Merab Dvalishvili 57.5
27 25 11 Raphael Assuncao 53.5
28 41 Davey Grant 53
29 29 Montel Jackson 50.5
30 24 Jonathan Martinez 47
31 32 Adrian Yanez 42.5
31 31 Chris Gutierrez 42.5
33 NR Damon Jackson 40.5
34 26 Luke Sanders 39.5
35 27 Miles Johns 33
36 NR Mario Bautista 31
37 57 Trevin Jones 30
38 55 Aiemann Zahabi 28.5
39 28 Andre Ewell 27.5
40 32 Julio Arce 25
40 32 Umar Nurmagomedov 25
42 35 Nathan Maness 24.5
43 37 Khalid Taha 22.5
44 38 Jose Alberto Quinonez 22
45 40 Randy Costa 19
46 39 Gustavo Lopez 18
47 41 Thomas Almeida 17.5
48 43 Mark De La Rosa 15.5
49 44 Jack Shore 14
50 45 Hunter Azure 13
51 46 Danaa Batgerel 10
51 57 John Castaneda 10
51 NR Ronnie Lawrence 10
54 47 Heili Alateng 8.5
55 49 Frankie Saenz 7.5
56 50 Anderson dos Santos 5
56 50 Tony Gravely 5
56 50 Tony Kelley 5
59 53 Anthony Birchak 4.5
59 NR Felipe Colares 4.5
59 53 Irwin Rivera 4.5
62 57 Aaron Phillips 0
62 57 Cameron Else 0
62 NR Drako Rodriguez 0
62 57 Gaetano Pirrello 0
62 NR Jamey Simmons 0
62 NR Jesse Strader 0
62 NR Johnny Munoz 0
62 57 Journey Newson 0
62 57 Kevin Natividad 0
62 57 Mark Striegl 0
62 57 Ray Rodriguez 0
62 57 Sergey Morozov 0
62 NR T.J. Laramie 0
62 57 Victor Rodriguez 0
62 57 Vince Cachero 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

