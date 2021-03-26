There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|3
|1
|Aljamain Sterling
|319
|2
|NR
|T.J. Dillashaw
|304
|3
|1
|3
|Cory Sandhagen
|242.5
|4
|1
|2
|Petr Yan
|212
|5
|NR
|5
|Cody Garbrandt
|168
|6
|4
|7
|Marlon Moraes
|163
|7
|5
|4
|Rob Font
|143.5
|8
|6
|9
|Pedro Munhoz
|128
|9
|7
|6
|Jose Aldo
|126
|10
|8
|16
|Marlon Vera
|125.5
|11
|14
|10
|Dominick Cruz
|110
|12
|11
|8
|Frankie Edgar
|103
|13
|9
|12
|Jimmie Rivera
|100
|14
|10
|Song Yadong
|99.5
|15
|12
|14
|Cody Stamann
|97
|16
|13
|Casey Kenney
|83.5
|17
|15
|Raoni Barcelos
|75.5
|18
|18
|Nathaniel Wood
|70
|18
|17
|Rani Yahya
|70
|20
|19
|Said Nurmagomedov
|68.5
|21
|29
|15
|Kyler Phillips
|66.5
|22
|20
|Louis Smolka
|63
|23
|15
|Eddie Wineland
|61
|24
|21
|Alejandro Perez
|60.5
|25
|22
|Sean O’Malley
|60
|26
|23
|13
|Merab Dvalishvili
|57.5
|27
|25
|11
|Raphael Assuncao
|53.5
|28
|41
|Davey Grant
|53
|29
|29
|Montel Jackson
|50.5
|30
|24
|Jonathan Martinez
|47
|31
|32
|Adrian Yanez
|42.5
|31
|31
|Chris Gutierrez
|42.5
|33
|NR
|Damon Jackson
|40.5
|34
|26
|Luke Sanders
|39.5
|35
|27
|Miles Johns
|33
|36
|NR
|Mario Bautista
|31
|37
|57
|Trevin Jones
|30
|38
|55
|Aiemann Zahabi
|28.5
|39
|28
|Andre Ewell
|27.5
|40
|32
|Julio Arce
|25
|40
|32
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|25
|42
|35
|Nathan Maness
|24.5
|43
|37
|Khalid Taha
|22.5
|44
|38
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|22
|45
|40
|Randy Costa
|19
|46
|39
|Gustavo Lopez
|18
|47
|41
|Thomas Almeida
|17.5
|48
|43
|Mark De La Rosa
|15.5
|49
|44
|Jack Shore
|14
|50
|45
|Hunter Azure
|13
|51
|46
|Danaa Batgerel
|10
|51
|57
|John Castaneda
|10
|51
|NR
|Ronnie Lawrence
|10
|54
|47
|Heili Alateng
|8.5
|55
|49
|Frankie Saenz
|7.5
|56
|50
|Anderson dos Santos
|5
|56
|50
|Tony Gravely
|5
|56
|50
|Tony Kelley
|5
|59
|53
|Anthony Birchak
|4.5
|59
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|4.5
|59
|53
|Irwin Rivera
|4.5
|62
|57
|Aaron Phillips
|0
|62
|57
|Cameron Else
|0
|62
|NR
|Drako Rodriguez
|0
|62
|57
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|62
|NR
|Jamey Simmons
|0
|62
|NR
|Jesse Strader
|0
|62
|NR
|Johnny Munoz
|0
|62
|57
|Journey Newson
|0
|62
|57
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|62
|57
|Mark Striegl
|0
|62
|57
|Ray Rodriguez
|0
|62
|57
|Sergey Morozov
|0
|62
|NR
|T.J. Laramie
|0
|62
|57
|Victor Rodriguez
|0
|62
|57
|Vince Cachero
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
