UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Derek Brunson maybe didn’t shut Kevin Holland up last night, but he definitely beat him and was top earner at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Derek Brunson: $280,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $134,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Grant Dawson: $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $80,000 ($70,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Adrian Yanez: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bruno Silva: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tai Tuivasa: $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Macy Chiasson: $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montel Jackson: $57,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Strader for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Trevin Giles: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau: $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Song Kenan: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leonardo Santos: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montserrat Ruiz: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Roman Dolidze: $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gustavo Lopez: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cheyanne Buys: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Harry Hunsucker: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

JP Buys: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jesse Strader: $11,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay