UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2

Mar 27, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 260: Miocic vs Ngannou 2 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Stipe Miocic (20-3, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (15-3, #2 ranked heavyweight

Welterweights:

Tyron Woodley (19-6-1, #2 ranked welterweight) vs Vicente Luque (19-7-1, #8 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweight:

Sean O’Malley (15-1, #22 ranked bantamweight) vs Thomas Almeida (22-4, #41 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweight:

Gillian Robertson (9-5, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Miranda Maverick (10-2, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Jamie Mullarkey (12-4, #69 ranked lightweight) vs Khama Worthy (16-7, #22 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

William Knight (9-1, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-2, #23 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Penne (12-6, #32 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Hannah Goldy (5-1, #32 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Jared Gooden (17-5, #62 ranked welterweight) vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-3-1, #62 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweight:

Modestas Bukauskas (11-3, #28 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-4, 1 NC, #20 ranked light heavyweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights:

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-4, 1 NC, #58 ranked middleweight) vs Abu Azaitar (14-2-1, #49 ranked middleweight)

