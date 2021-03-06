UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

Mar 6, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

15,264 – UFC 245 only fight card ranked higher

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:

Jan Blachowicz (27-8, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Israel Adesanya (20-0, #1 ranked light heavyweight)

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes (20-4, #1 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Megan Anderson (11-4, #5 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

UFC Bantamweight Championship:

Petr Yan (15-1, #1 ranked bantamweight) vs Aljamain Sterling (19-3, #3 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Islam Makhachev (18-1, #7 ranked lightweight) vs Drew Dober (23-9, 1 NC, #15 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Thiago Santos (21-8, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Aleksandar Rakic (13-2, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Dominick Cruz (22-3, #14 ranked bantamweight) vs Casey Kenney (16-2-1, #13 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Song Yadong (16-4-1, 1 NC, #10 ranked bantamweight) vs Kyler Phillips (8-1, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Joseph Benavidez (28-7, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Askar Askarov (12-0-1, #9 ranked flyweight)

Flyweight:

Rogerio Bontorin (16-2, 1 NC, #19 ranked flyweight) vs Kai Kara-France (21-9, 1 NC, #18 ranked flyweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Tim Elliott (17-11-1, #12 ranked flyweight) vs Jordan Espinosa (15-8, 1 NC, #21 ranked flyweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Kennedy Nzechukwu (7-1, #34 ranked light heavyweight) vs Carlos Ulberg (5-0)

WINNER: Kennedy Kzechukwu by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (3:19)

Welterweights:

Sean Brady (13-0, #48 ranked welterweight) vs Jake Matthews (17-4, #20 ranked welterweight)

WINNER: Sean Brady by Sub,mission (Arm Triangle) – Round 3 (3:2*0

Women’s Strawweight:

Livia Renata Souza (14-2 #23 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Amanda Lemos (8-1-1, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

WINNER: Amanda Lemos by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (3:39)

Lightweights:

Uros Medic (6-0) vs Aalon Cruz (8-3, #65 ranked lightweight)

WINNER: Uros Medic by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:40)

Bantamweights:

Mario Bautista (8-1, #27 ranked bantamweight) vs Trevin Jones (12-6, 1 NC, #57 ranked bantamweight)

WINNER: Trevin Jones by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (:40)

