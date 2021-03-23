Tyron Woodley Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

74″ reach, 42″ leg reach, Orthodox

April 7, 1982

Record

19-6-1 (UFC: 9-5-1)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Two-time All-American NCAA wrestler

Championships Held

UFC Welterweight Champion: 2016-2019 (four successful title defenses)

Strengths

– fantastic MMA wrestler

– very experienced

– explosive athlete

– knockout power in his hands

– scores lots of knockdowns

– long reach (arm & legs) relative to his height

– very well coached

– smart, cerebral fighter

– one of the best takedown defenses in UFC history

– very good significant striking defense

– very durable – only been finished once

– extensive championship experience

Weaknesses

– short for a welterweight

– getting old for a fighter

– has become a bit of a “points” fighter – fighting to win decisions

– doesn’t land many strikes

– doesn’t look for many submissions

– hard to finish, but has been KO’d before

– bad habit of backing himself into the fence

– struggles to pull the trigger

– looked horrible his last three fights

Synopsis

T-Wood’s quest to be the best welterweight of all-time went out the window when he ran into the Nigerian Nightmare.

