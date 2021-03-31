Titan FC 68 went down last weekend in Florida, with Ryan Kuse and Roy Echeverria going home with the biggest paychecks.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Ryan Kuse: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Roy Echeverria: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Victor Dias: $2,500 ($1,250 to show, $1,250 win bonus)

Gus Villamil: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Wascar Cruz: $2,000

Richie Lewis: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Slava Borshchev: $1,800 ($900 to show, $900 win bonus)

Jason Eastman: $1,600 ($800 to show, $800 win bonus)

David Evans: $1,200 ($600 to show, $600 win bonus)

Gaston Manzur: $1,000 ($500 to show, $500 win bonus)

Earnest Walls: $800

Corey Dulaney: $800

Damian Attie: $750

Danny Vega: $700

Jason Cortez: $700

Samarbek Sabyrzhan: $500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Titan FC 68 Fighter Salaries