Thomas Almeida Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – W (Gorman) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Jabouin) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Pickett) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – W (Birchak) – $98,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Garbrandt – May 29/16 – L (Garbrandt) – $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Morales) – $105,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – L (Rivera) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – L (Font) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs The Korean Zombie – Oct 18/20 – L (Martinez) – $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $516,500

