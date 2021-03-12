Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Jinh Yu Frey

Opponent: Gloria de Paula

Odds: +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Some people are really high on de Paula coming off her Contender Series win. After all, she did look great against Pauline Macias, particularly with her hands. However, here’s where I believe the line is inflated.

First of all, she went in there with a fighter much less experienced than Jinh Yu Frey. Macias is not only less experienced, but a far less polished striker than Frey, who works really well in the clinch game. I believe Frey actually has the advantage on the feet against de Paula mainly due to the diversity of strikes she throws. The first four combinations for de Paula against Macias were exactly the same (a soft jab with a straight right behind it). While some of that is because it worked on the judo specialist, I don’t expect it to here.

It is also worth noting that Frey has a way of turning fights physical. She did so with Kay Hansen and Loma Lookboonme – in both cases she did well in those exchanges. While the results are what people look at most, the success in this area, combined with that striking advantage has me all over this plus-money pick.

2021 Record: 1-6 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($470)

Return on Investment: -58%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

