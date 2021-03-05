Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Kyler Phillips

Opponent: Song Yadong

Odds: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

The reason for Kyler Phillips to come in as an underdog here is obvious – he has yet to face a step up in competition to the level of Song Yadong. Yadong, on the other hand, has faced a lot of people at a similar level to Kyler, but that is actually where I see value in this line.

In his bouts with people who can match his physicality (like I expect Phillips to do), he’s struggled. Both Marlon Vera and Cody Stamann outgrappled him. While it didn’t go down as a loss, I believe that Stamann should have walked away with a decision in that fight. I think a lot of this comes from the fact that Yadong, at such a young age and being so athletic, has gotten by without being super technical. As a result, when he is met with equal strength, he has trouble dealing with the greater technique. I expect that to happen in this fight as well.

2021 Record: 0-6 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($600)

Return on Investment: -100%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

