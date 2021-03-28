Stipe Miocic Career Earnings

(UFC fights only; PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included; Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Beltran) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Sanchez vs Ellenberger – Feb 15/12 – W (De Fries) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 146 – May 26/12 – W (del Rosario) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Struve vs Miocic – Sept 29/12 – L (Struve) – $55,000 ($15,000 to show, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 161 – Jun 15/13 – W (Nelson) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Thomson – Jan 25/14 – W (Gonzaga) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

TUF Brazil 3 Finale: Miocic vs Maldonado – May 31/14 – W (Maldonado) – $100,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – L (dos Santos) – $80,000 ($30,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Miocic vs Hunt – May 10/15 – W (Hunt) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Arlovski) – $175,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Werdum) – $210,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 203 – Sep 10/16 – W (Overeem) – $690,000 ($600,000 show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – W (dos Santos) – $690,000 ($600,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – W (Ngannou) – $640,000 ($600,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – L (Cormier) – $790,000 ($750,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Cormier) – $830,000 ($750,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 252 – Aug 15/20 – W (Cormier) – $790,000 ($750,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 260 – Mar 27/21 – L (Ngannou) – $790,000 ($750,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $6,068,000

