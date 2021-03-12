Ryan Spann Career Earnings

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 3 – Jul 25/17 – L (Roberson) – $5,000

DWCS 10 – Jun 19/18 – W (Sordi) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Henrique) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Nogueira) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 12/19 – W (Clark) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards – $20,000*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Alvey) – $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley – Sept 19/20 – L (Walker) – $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $203,500

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Ryan Spann Career Earnings