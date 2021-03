Rizin 27 Results

Rizin Fighting Federation returned to action for the first time in 2021, with Rizin 27 at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday.

The event was headlined by a Rizin Women’s Super Atomweight Title bout between reigning champion Ayaka Hamasaki and challenger, Kanna Asakura. The rest of the card consisted of 10 MMA bouts mixed in with four kickboxing bouts, featuring mostly Japanese talent.

Full results below:

Rizin women’s super atomweight championship

Ayaka Hamasaki (C) (Japan) defeated Kanna Asakura (Japan) by split decision

Lightweight MMA

Roberto de Souza (Brazil) defeated Kazuki Takudome (Japan) by submission (triangle choke) 1:43 Round 1

Lightweight MMA

Koji Takeda (Japan) defeated Takasuke Kume (Japan) by unanimous decision

Featherweight MMA

Kleber Koike Erbst (Japan) defeated Kazumasa Majima (Japan) by submission (triangle choke) 3:02 Round 2

Heavyweight MMA

Tsuyoshi Sudario (Japan) defeated Kazushi Miyamoto (Japan) by KO (punch) 0:06 Round 1

Catchweight (61kg) kickboxing

Taiga Kawabe (Japan) defeated Kanta Motoyama (Japan) by unanimous decision

Featherweight MMA

Yoshinori Horie (Japan) defeated Tetsuya Seki (Japan) by TKO (punches) 1:16 Round 3

Bantamweight MMA

Hiroki Yamashita (Japan) defeated Kazuma Sone (Japan) by KO (punch) 0:27 Round 1

Bantamweight MMA

Shooto Watanabe (Japan) defeated Takumi Tamaru (Japan) by submission (rear naked choke) 4:13 Round 2

Flyweight MMA

Yutaro Muramoto (Japan) defeated Seigo Yamamoto (Japan) by KO (punch) 2:37 Round 1

Catchweight (53kg) kickboxing

Shuto Sato (Japan) vs. Masayoshi Kunimoto (Japan) ended in a majority draw

Catchweight (64kg) kickboxing

Riki Sakurai (Japan) vs. Riku Yoshida (Japan) declared a no contest (originally a KO win for Sakurai, but ruled a no contest due to Sakurai missing weight)

Catchweight (55kg) kickboxing

Ryota Naito (Japan) defeated Hiroki Kinjo (Japan) by unanimous decision

Flyweight MMA

Yuki Ito (Japan) defeated Kohei Sugiyama (Japan) by TKO (punches) 0:33 Round 1

