ONE: Fists Of Fury III Results & Recap

ONE Championship wrapped up its Fists of Fury series on Friday, as the third and final instalment of the series filmed on February 26th, went to air.

Fists of Fury III was headlined by ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel, as he successfully defended his title for the second time against Italy’s Mustapha Haida.

In a fight marred by accidental groin strikes, it was Eersel that was the sharper throughout, picking Haida apart early and battering him in the championship rounds. The 28-year-old champion regularly mixed in jumping knees for good measure.

Haida, for his part, enjoyed little success but demonstrated plenty of heart in lasting through the five rounds under relentless pressure from Eersel.

In victory, Eersel made it 17 consecutive wins, five of which have been under the ONE banner. It will be interesting to see who ONE calls upon for the Surinamese star’s next challenge, as he has seemingly cleaned out the lightweight division.

Haida, in defeat, is now 1-2 in his ONE career thus far.

In the co-main event, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd made a successful return to the Muay Thai realm, defeating Australia’s Alma Juniku.

Although Juniku was competitive in round one, Todd was a step ahead all the way. The 35-year-old American veteran dropped her much younger opponent with a hard right hand late in the second round, and her picked apart in round three to take a lopsided decision.

Todd extends her winning streak to five fights, with her last loss being to Stamp Fairtex by decision back in February 2019.

Juniku is now 0-3 in her ONE tenure so far, although she has been matched with top level opposition in Stamp Fairtex, Anne Line Hogstad and Todd.

Japan’s Hiroba Minowa extended his winning run to six fights, claiming a split decision win over former champion Alex Silva in a back-and-forth battle that has divided opinion.

Elsewhere on the card, Team Lakay’s Jenelyn Olsim caused a big upset, submitting third ranked Maira Mazar. After enjoying some success standing up in the first two rounds, highlighted by two first round knockdowns, the Filipino snatched a guillotine choke in the scramble just as her Brazilian foe was looking to turn the tide.

After a successful ONE debut, following two Warrior Series appearances, Olsim improves her overall record to 4-2.

In defeat, Brazil’s Mazar falls to 8-4.

ONE: Fists Of Fury III Results

ONE lightweight kickboxing world title

Regian Eersel (Suriname) defeated Mustapha Haida (Italy) by unanimous decision

Atomweight Muay Thai

Janet Todd (USA) defeated Alma Juniku (Australia) by unanimous decision

Strawweight MMA

Hiroba Minowa (Japan) defeated Alex Silva (Brazil) by split decision

Women’s strawweight MMA

Jenelyn Olsim (Philippines) defeated Maira Mazar (Brazil) by R3 submission (guillotine choke)

Flyweight MMA

Roshan Mainam (India) defeated Aziz Calim (Indonesia/Philippines) by R1 submission (rear naked choke)

Flyweight MMA

Hu Yong (China) defeated Yodkaikaew Fairtex (Thailand) by unanimous decision

