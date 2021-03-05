ONE: Fists Of Fury II Results & Recap

ONE: Fists of Fury II is in the books, as the second instalment of the three-event series went to air on Friday night. The series was recorded back on February 26th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The card was built around the long-awaited debut of former Greco-Roman wrestling world champion, Amir Aliakbari. The Iranian however, didn’t live up to the hype.

After landing two huge right hands that appeared to compromise the left eye of opponent Kang Ji Won, Aliakbari rushed forward and straight into a huge right hand. The 25-year-old Korean required no follow up punches, as the referee jumped in to wave the fight off.

Kang, pending the condition of his eye, will make a quick turnaround when he faces Marcus Buchecha at ONE on TNT 2 on April 14th. ‘Mighty Warrior’ improves to 5-0 with the win.

Aliakbari won’t have to wait long for a chance to redeem himself, as he faces co-main event winner Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on TNT 3 on April 21st. His record falls to 10-2.

In the co-main event, Anatoly Malykhin put the heavyweight division on notice, with a dominant win over former light heavyweight title challenger Alexandre Machado.

The Russian debutant wasted little time dragging Machado to the mat and locking him into the crucifix position. Malykhin rained down punches until his Brazilian foe had had enough and tapped out – however the result was announced as a TKO.

Malykhin stays perfect in his MMA career thus far, improving to 9-0 and called out main event winner Amir Aliakbari after the fight.

In defeat, Machado falls to 9-4.

In the opening bout of the evening, Mark Fairtex Abelardo spoiled the return of Emilio Urrutia, extending his losing skid to four in the process.

Abelardo dominated the opening round, with his superior speed and movement frustrating his American opponent. He almost finished the fight in the dying seconds of the round, following a flurry of punches and elbows, but Urrutia was saved by the bell.

In round two, it was more of the same as Urrutia still appeared compromised. The end came only minutes later, as Abelardo leaped in with a straight elbow, knocking Urrutia down. Abelardo moved in to follow up, but the referee rushed in to save the felled fighter from any unnecessary punishment.

The 29-year-old Filipino improves to 20-8, while Urrutia falls to 11-8.

ONE: Fists Of Fury II Results

Heavyweight MMA

Kang Ji Won (South Korea) defeated Amir Aliakbari (Iran) by KO (punch) R1

Heavyweight MMA

Anatoly Malykhin (Russia) defeated Alexandre Machado (Brazil) by TKO (ground and pound) R1

Featherweight MMA

Tang Kai (China) defeated Ryogo Takahashi (Japan) by TKO (punches) R1

Featherweight MMA

Yoshiki Nakahara (Japan) defeated Ruslan Emilbek Uulu (Kyrgystan) by TKO (punches) R1

Bantamweight Muay Thai

Han Zi Hao (China) defeated Adam Noi (Algeria) by unanimous decision

Bantamweight MMA

Mark Fairtex Abelardo (New Zealand/Philippines) defeated Emilio Urrutia (USA) by KO (elbow) R2

