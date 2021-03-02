Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 17th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make losing picks for all the fights on Saturday’s UFC 259 fight card. Enjoy!

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

Best Fight Card Ever? #UFC259 Picks on the MMA Gambling Podcast w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland

Jeff had a non mediocre week

Stacked UFC 259 fight card picks

Jeff gets jealous of Dan’s Twitter following https://t.co/IJn5GybvnW pic.twitter.com/EgFTqdYJIp — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) March 1, 2021

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 18 - UFC 259 Picks