As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Charles Jourdain (10-3-1) vs Marcelo Rojo (16-7) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

JJ Aldrich (8-4) vs Cortney Casey (9-8) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Angela Hill (12-9) vs Ashley Yoder (8-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Manel Kape (15-5) vs Matheus Nicolau (15-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Gillian Robertson (9-5) vs Miranda Maverick 8-2) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Impa Kasanganay (8-1) vs Sasha Palatnikov (6-2) – UFC Fight Night: Till vs Vettori – Apr 10th

Jeremy Stephens (28-18) vs Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Zhang Weili (21-1) vs Rose Namajunas (10-4) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Brendan Allen (15-4) vs Karl Roberson (9-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Felipe Colares (9-2) vs Journey Newson (9-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Christian Aguilera (14-7) vs Carlston Harris (15-4) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 8th

Andrea Lee (11-5) vs Antonina Shevchenko (15-4) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Carla Esparza (17-6) vs Yan Xiaonan (13-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – May 22nd

Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1) vs Brandon Moreno (18-5-2) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Bellator

Matt Mitrione (13-8) vs Trell Fortune (9-1) – Bellator 255 – Apr 2nd

Aaron Pico (7-3) vs Aiden Lee (9-4) – Bellator 257 – Apr 16th

ONE Championship

John Lineker (33-9) vs Stephen Loman (14-2) – ONE on TNT 4 – Apr 28th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 9/21