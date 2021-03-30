As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Jamey Simmons (7-3) vs Johnny Munoz (10-1) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th
Randy Brown (12-4) vs Alex Oliveira (22-9-1) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th
Kazula Vargas (11-4) vs Rong Zhu (17-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th
Dwight Grant (10-3) vs Stefan Sekulic (12-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th
Ariane Carnelossi (12-2) vs Na Liang (15-4) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th
Randa Markos (10-10-1) vs Luana Pinheiro (8-1) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
Mayra Bueno Silva (7-1-1) vs Poliana Botelho (8-3) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
KB Bhullar (8-1) vs Andreas Michailidis (12-4) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-9, 1 NC) vs Andre Muniz (20-4) – UFC 262 – May 15th
Damir Ismagulov (19-2) vs Rafael Alves (19-9) – UFC 262 – May 15th
Montana De La Rosa (11-6-1) vs Ariane Lipski (13-6) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th
Dusko Todorovic (10-1) vs Maki Pitolo (13-8) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th
Francisco Trinaldo (26-7) vs Muslim Salikhov (17-2) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th
Lauren Murphy (14-4) vs Joanne Calderwood (15-5) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th
Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1) vs Tyson Nam (20-12-1) – UFC Fight Night 190 – Jun 19th
Tim Elliott (17-11-1) vs Su Mudaerji (14-4) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jun 26th
Jennifer Maia (18-7-1) vs Jessica Eye (15-9, 1 NC) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ilia Topuria (10-0) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Omari Akhmedov (21-5-1) vs Brad Tavares (18-6) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th
Miesha Tate (18-7) vs Marion Reneau (9-7-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th
Bellator
Cat Zingano (11-4) vs Olivia Parker (4-1) – Bellator 256 – Apr 9th
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (23-9) vs Peter Queally (12-5-1) – Bellator 258 – May 7th
