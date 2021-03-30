As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Jamey Simmons (7-3) vs Johnny Munoz (10-1) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Randy Brown (12-4) vs Alex Oliveira (22-9-1) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Kazula Vargas (11-4) vs Rong Zhu (17-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Dwight Grant (10-3) vs Stefan Sekulic (12-3) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Ariane Carnelossi (12-2) vs Na Liang (15-4) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Randa Markos (10-10-1) vs Luana Pinheiro (8-1) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Mayra Bueno Silva (7-1-1) vs Poliana Botelho (8-3) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

KB Bhullar (8-1) vs Andreas Michailidis (12-4) – UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-9, 1 NC) vs Andre Muniz (20-4) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Damir Ismagulov (19-2) vs Rafael Alves (19-9) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Montana De La Rosa (11-6-1) vs Ariane Lipski (13-6) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th

Dusko Todorovic (10-1) vs Maki Pitolo (13-8) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th

Francisco Trinaldo (26-7) vs Muslim Salikhov (17-2) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Jun 5th

Lauren Murphy (14-4) vs Joanne Calderwood (15-5) – UFC 263 – Jun 12th

Tagir Ulanbekov (13-1) vs Tyson Nam (20-12-1) – UFC Fight Night 190 – Jun 19th

Tim Elliott (17-11-1) vs Su Mudaerji (14-4) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Jun 26th

Jennifer Maia (18-7-1) vs Jessica Eye (15-9, 1 NC) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Ryan Hall (8-1) vs Ilia Topuria (10-0) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Omari Akhmedov (21-5-1) vs Brad Tavares (18-6) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Miesha Tate (18-7) vs Marion Reneau (9-7-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Jul 17th

Bellator

Cat Zingano (11-4) vs Olivia Parker (4-1) – Bellator 256 – Apr 9th

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (23-9) vs Peter Queally (12-5-1) – Bellator 258 – May 7th

