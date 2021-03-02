As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live snports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Mario Bautista (8-1) vs Trevin Jones (12-6) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Leon Edwards (18-3) vs Belal Muhammad (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Misha Cirkunov (15-5) vs Ryan Spann (18-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Steve Garcia (11-4) vs Charles Jourdain (10-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Gavin Tucker (13-1) vs Dan Ige (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – Mar 13th

Johnny Eduardo (28-12) vs Anthony Birchak (16-7) – UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Gregor Gillespie (13-1) vs Brad Riddell (9-1) – UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20th

Omar Morales (10-1) vs Shane Young (18-5) – UFC 260 – Mar 27th

Tony Gravely (20-6) vs Nate Maness (13-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Natan Levy (6-0) vs Austin Hubbard (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Costa – Apr 17th

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) vs Jessica Andrade (21-8) – UFC 261 – Apr 24th

Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-5) vs Augusto Sakai (15-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Krzysztof Jotko (22-4) vs Sean Strickland (22-3) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – May 1st

Holly Holm (14-5) vs Julianna Pena (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 8th

Maurice Greene (9-5) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (17-7-1) – UFC Fight Night 191 – May 8th

Priscila Cachoeira (9-3) vs Gina Mazany (7-4) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Alex Perez (24-6) vs Matt Schnell (15-5) – UFC 262 – May 15th

Felicia Spencer (8-2) vs Danyelle Wolf (1-0) – UFC Fight Night 192 – May 22nd

ONE Championship

Sage Northcutt (11-3) vs Shinya Aoki (46-9, 1 NC) – ONE on TNT 4 – Apr 28th

PFL

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs Clay Collard (18-8, 1 NC) – PFL 1 – Apr 23rd

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 2/21