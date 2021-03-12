Misha Cirkunov Career Earnings

UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Oliveira – Aug 23/15 – W (Jolly) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Nicholson) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (Cutelaba) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Krylov) – $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – L (Oezdemir) – $62,500 ($60,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs dos Anjos – Dec 16/17 – L (Teixeira) – $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27/18 – W (Cummins) – $125,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Walker) – $68,000 ($63,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – W (Crute) – $187,000 ($66,000 to show, $66,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $621,500

