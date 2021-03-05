Megan Anderson Career Earnings

(UFC & partial Invicta fights only)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 17 – May 7/16 – W (Bell) – $5,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus, $1,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – L (Holm) – $33,500 ($30,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 232 – Dec 29/18 – W (Zingano) – $63,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – L (Spencer) – $45,000 ($35,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 243 – Oct 6/19 – W (Dos Santos) – $74,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Viana) – $134,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $355,000

