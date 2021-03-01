Joseph Benavidez Scouting Report
Vitals
5’4″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
65″ reach, Southpaw
July 31, 1984
Record
28-7 (UFC: 15-5)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Brown prajied in Muay Thai
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– very quick
– great wrestler
– extremely physically strong
– superior striking power for a flyweight
– superb submission skills
– very good striker
– has never been finished in a fight
– has only lost to three men in his whole career
– used to beating much bigger opponents
– very experienced
– great gas tank
– great at passing guard
– excellent striking defense
– very good mixing kicks into his attack
Weaknesses
– horribly inaccurate striker
– has never won “the big one” (0-5 in title fights)
– horrible takedown accuracy and takedown defense
– doesn’t land many strikes in the clinch or on the ground
– can be knocked out
– getting up there in years
– small, even for the flyweight class
– brutally knocked/choked out in last two fights
Synopsis
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.
