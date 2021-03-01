Joseph Benavidez Scouting Report

Vitals

5’4″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)

65″ reach, Southpaw

July 31, 1984

Record

28-7 (UFC: 15-5)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown prajied in Muay Thai

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– very quick

– great wrestler

– extremely physically strong

– superior striking power for a flyweight

– superb submission skills

– very good striker

– has never been finished in a fight

– has only lost to three men in his whole career

– used to beating much bigger opponents

– very experienced

– great gas tank

– great at passing guard

– excellent striking defense

– very good mixing kicks into his attack

Weaknesses

– horribly inaccurate striker

– has never won “the big one” (0-5 in title fights)

– horrible takedown accuracy and takedown defense

– doesn’t land many strikes in the clinch or on the ground

– can be knocked out

– getting up there in years

– small, even for the flyweight class

– brutally knocked/choked out in last two fights

Synopsis

Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.

