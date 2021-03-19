Gregor Gillespie Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – W (Franca) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – W (Holbrook) – $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Gonzalez) – $80,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27/18 – W (Rinaldi) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – W (Pichel) – $98,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Medeiros) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Lee) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $410,500

